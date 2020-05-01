MountaineerMaven
Framework for Preseason Practice Coming Together

Christopher Hall

The last time we visited with West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, he said that he would like his players to have four weeks of strength and conditioning before fall practice started. At the moment, it appears that won't be an option and the offseason workouts will gradually work into fall practice in about a six-week period.

“This is where the oversight committee, which (West Virginia Athletic Director) Shane [Lyons] leads, and they’re dealing with a multitude of people on this, and one of them is a group that is health and medical wellness related. I think everybody is trending towards this six-week return to play now. That gives you some time for strength and conditioning and then you gradually incline into football work. I’m fine with that model.”

As might be expected, college football programs are operating from the same page at this time, despite some teams being able to complete their spring practices to others just having a few.

“I think most things that are being done during this time is have been really equitable across Power Five football, which is important. And, I think the return to play model will be equitable. I’m like most coaches, I just want to know what it is so we can start the planning process in what that looks like,” Brown said.

It should be noted that while a template to prepare for the upcoming is being put in place, for the college football season to start on time, the first day of practice would be scheduled for July 25th. However, this is not the official start date and as of right now, team activities are set to resume June 1st. 

While that seems feasible from a West Virginia perspective, the programs in the pandemic hot zones may not be ready by the end of July. 

