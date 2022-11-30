Frazier and Stills Capture First Team All-Big 12 Honors
On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced its All-Big Conference Team with defensive lineman Dante Stills and Zach Frazier featured on the first team. The Fairmont, West Virginia natives were 2022 All-Big 12 Preseason selections as well.
Stills was a candidate for Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year after ending the season with 26 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He became the WVU all-time leader in tackles for a loss this season, finishing with 52.5 TFL's, and sits fourth on the all-time sacks list with 23.5.
Frazier made all 12 starts this season and had a team-leading 46 knockdown blocks heading into the season finale versus Oklahoma State. He was also in contention for Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton earned second team All-Big 12 Conference honors. The fifth-year senior hauled in 62 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.
Six Mountaineers received Big 12 Honorable mention. Defensive back Jasir Cox, receiver Sam James, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, middle linebacker Lee Kpogba and running back C.J. Donaldson.
Kpogba was a contender for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year while freshman running back was up for Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.
2022 BIG 12 CONFERENCE AWARDS
Offensive Player of the Year
Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.
Defensive Player of the Year
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year
Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.
Offensive Freshman of the Year
Richard Reese, Baylor, RB
Defensive Freshman of the Year
Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S
Special Teams Player of the Year
Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr.
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr.
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.
Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year
Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year)
All-Big 12 Conference First Team Offense
QB Max Duggan - TCU
RB Kendre Miller - TCU
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
FB Ben Sinnott - Kansas State
WR Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State
WR Marvin Mims Jr. - Oklahoma
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - Texas
OL Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
OL Anton Harrison - Oklahoma
OL Alan Ali - TCU
OL Steve Avila - TCU
OL Zach Frazier - West Virginia
PK Griffin Kell - TCU
KR/PR Derius Davis - TCU
All-Big 12 Conference First Team Defense
DL Siaki Ika - Baylor
DL Will McDonald IV - Iowa State
DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State
DL Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech
DL Dante Stills - West Virginia
LB Dee Winters - TCU
LB Jaylan Ford - Texas
LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas
DB Cobee Bryant - Kansas
DB Julius Brents - Kansas State
DB Jason Taylor II - Oklahoma State
DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU
DB Josh Newton - TCU
P Michael Turk - Oklahoma
All-Big 12 Conference Second Team Offense
QB Jalon Daniels - Kansas
RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State
RB Erik Gray - Oklahoma
FB Dillon Doyle - Baylor
FB Jared Rus - Iowa State
WR Malik Knowles - Kansas State
WR Xavier Worthy - Texas
WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia
TE Mason Fairchild - Kansas
TE Brayden Willis - Oklahoma
OL Jacob Gall - Baylor
OL Connor Galvin - Baylor
OL Trevor Downing - Iowa State
OL Mike Novitsky - Kansas
OL Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas
PK Tanner Brown - Oklahoma State
KR/PR Phillip Brooks - Kansas State
All-Big 12 Conference Second Team Defense
DL Lonnie Phelps - Kansas
DL Ethan Downs - Kansas
DL Brock Martin - Oklahoma State
DL Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State
DL Keondre Coburn - Texas
LB Dillon Doyle - Baylor
LB Mason Cobb - Oklahoma State
LB Johnny Hodges - TCU
DB Anthony Johnson Jr. - Iowa State
DB T.J. Tampa - Iowa State
DB Kobe Savage - Kansas State
DB Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma State
DB Malik Dunlap - Texas Tech
P Ty Zentner - Kansas State
2022 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Baylor: Monaray Baldwin (WR), Jacob Gall (OLoY), Gabe Hall (DL), Gavin Holmes (KR/PR), Siaki Ika (DLoY), Matt Jones (LB), Devin Lemear (DB, DFoY), John Mayers (PK), Micah Mazzccua (OL), Grant Miller (OL), Mark Milton (DB), Isaac Power (P), Hal Presley (WR), Richard Reese (RB), Blake Shapen (QB), Ben Sims (TE), Al Walcott (DB)
Iowa State: M.J. Anderson (DL), Jeremiah Cooper (DFoY), Hunter Dekkers (QB), Trevor Downing (OLoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Will McDonald IV (DPoY, DLoY), Myles Purchase (DB), Colby Reeder (LB, DNoY), O’Rien Vance (LB)
Kansas: Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kenny Logan Jr. (DB), Devin Neal (RB, OPoY), Lonnie Phelps (DNoY, DLoY), Dominick Puni (OL, ONoY)
K-State: Ekow Boye-Doe (DB), Phillip Brooks (STPoY), D.J. Giddens (OFoY), Hayden Gillum (OL), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), K.T. Leveston (OL), Adrian Martinez (QB, ONoY), Austin Moore (LB), Kobe Savage (DNoY), Deuce Vaughn (OPoY)
Oklahoma: Billy Bowman (DB), Justin Broiles (DB), C.J. Coldon (DNoY), Dillon Gabriel (QB), Anton Harrison (OLoY), Marvin Mims (KR/PR), Chris Murray (OL), Andrew Raym (OL), Danny Stutsman (LB), Michael Turk (STPoY), David Ugwoegbu (LB), DaShaun White (LB)
Oklahoma State: Tanner Brown (STPoY), Tyler Lacy (DL), Jabbar Muhammad (DB), Jaden Nixon (KR/PR, OFoY), Brennan Presley (WR), Spencer Sanders (QB), Jake Schultz (FB), Jake Springfield (OL), Jason Taylor II (DPoY), Hunter Woodard (OL)
TCU: Alan Ali (ONoY), Steve Avila (OLoY), Taye Barber (WR), Millard Bradford (DB), Bud Clark (DB), Andrew Coker (OL), Brandon Coleman (OL), Derius Davis (WR), Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (DPoY), Dylan Horton (DL), Jamoi Hodge (LB), Jordy Sandy (P), Jared Wiley (TE), Damonic Williams (DFoY)
Texas: Bert Auburn (PK), Kelvin Banks Jr. (OFoY, OLoY), Jahdae Barron (DB), Keondre Coburn (DLoY), Anthony Cook (DB), Quinn Ewers (ONoY), Jaylan Ford (DPoY), Roschon Johnson (RB), Christian Jones (OL), Moro Ojomo (DL), Bijan Robinson (OPoY), Keilan Robinson (KR/PR, STPoY), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Jerrin Thompson (DB), T’Vondre Sweat (DL), Ryan Watts (DB, DNoY), Jordan Whittington (WR)
Texas Tech: Joseph Adedire (DFoY), Jerand Bradley (WR), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Austin McNamara (P), Krishon Merriweather (LB), Behren Morton (OFoY), Landon Peterson (OL), Myles Price (WR), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), Henry Teeter (FB), Marquis Waters (DB), Dennis Wilburn (OL), Rayshad Williams (DB), Tyree Wilson (DPoY, DLoY), Trey Wolff (PK, STPoY)
West Virginia: Jasir Cox (DB), C.J. Donaldson (ONoY, OFoY), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Sam James (WR), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Lee Kpogba (LB, DNoY), Wyatt Milum (OL), Dante Stills (DLoY)
