Frazier and Stills Capture First Team All-Big 12 Honors

On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced its All-Big Conference Team with defensive lineman Dante Stills and Zach Frazier featured on the first team. The Fairmont, West Virginia natives were 2022 All-Big 12 Preseason selections as well.

Stills was a candidate for Big 12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year after ending the season with 26 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He became the WVU all-time leader in tackles for a loss this season, finishing with 52.5 TFL's, and sits fourth on the all-time sacks list with 23.5.

Frazier made all 12 starts this season and had a team-leading 46 knockdown blocks heading into the season finale versus Oklahoma State. He was also in contention for Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton earned second team All-Big 12 Conference honors. The fifth-year senior hauled in 62 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

Six Mountaineers received Big 12 Honorable mention. Defensive back Jasir Cox, receiver Sam James, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, offensive lineman Wyatt Milum, middle linebacker Lee Kpogba and running back C.J. Donaldson.

Kpogba was a contender for Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year while freshman running back was up for Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

2022 BIG 12 CONFERENCE AWARDS

Offensive Player of the Year

Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, DE, Jr.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB, Jr.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Johnny Hodges, TCU, LB, Jr.

Offensive Freshman of the Year

Richard Reese, Baylor, RB

Defensive Freshman of the Year

Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State, S

Special Teams Player of the Year

Derius Davis, TCU, PR/KR, Sr.

Offensive Lineman of the Year

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, Jr.

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State, Jr.

Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year

Sonny Dykes, TCU (First year)

All-Big 12 Conference First Team Offense

QB Max Duggan - TCU

RB Kendre Miller - TCU

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

FB Ben Sinnott - Kansas State

WR Xavier Hutchinson - Iowa State

WR Marvin Mims Jr. - Oklahoma

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - Texas

OL Cooper Beebe - Kansas State

OL Anton Harrison - Oklahoma

OL Alan Ali - TCU

OL Steve Avila - TCU

OL Zach Frazier - West Virginia

PK Griffin Kell - TCU

KR/PR Derius Davis - TCU

All-Big 12 Conference First Team Defense

DL Siaki Ika - Baylor

DL Will McDonald IV - Iowa State

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah - Kansas State

DL Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech

DL Dante Stills - West Virginia

LB Dee Winters - TCU

LB Jaylan Ford - Texas

LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas

DB Cobee Bryant - Kansas

DB Julius Brents - Kansas State

DB Jason Taylor II - Oklahoma State

DB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - TCU

DB Josh Newton - TCU

P Michael Turk - Oklahoma

All-Big 12 Conference Second Team Offense

QB Jalon Daniels - Kansas

RB Deuce Vaughn - Kansas State

RB Erik Gray - Oklahoma

FB Dillon Doyle - Baylor

FB Jared Rus - Iowa State

WR Malik Knowles - Kansas State

WR Xavier Worthy - Texas

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - West Virginia

TE Mason Fairchild - Kansas

TE Brayden Willis - Oklahoma

OL Jacob Gall - Baylor

OL Connor Galvin - Baylor

OL Trevor Downing - Iowa State

OL Mike Novitsky - Kansas

OL Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas

PK Tanner Brown - Oklahoma State

KR/PR Phillip Brooks - Kansas State

All-Big 12 Conference Second Team Defense

DL Lonnie Phelps - Kansas

DL Ethan Downs - Kansas

DL Brock Martin - Oklahoma State

DL Collin Oliver - Oklahoma State

DL Keondre Coburn - Texas

LB Dillon Doyle - Baylor

LB Mason Cobb - Oklahoma State

LB Johnny Hodges - TCU

DB Anthony Johnson Jr. - Iowa State

DB T.J. Tampa - Iowa State

DB Kobe Savage - Kansas State

DB Kendal Daniels - Oklahoma State

DB Malik Dunlap - Texas Tech

P Ty Zentner - Kansas State

2022 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Baylor: Monaray Baldwin (WR), Jacob Gall (OLoY), Gabe Hall (DL), Gavin Holmes (KR/PR), Siaki Ika (DLoY), Matt Jones (LB), Devin Lemear (DB, DFoY), John Mayers (PK), Micah Mazzccua (OL), Grant Miller (OL), Mark Milton (DB), Isaac Power (P), Hal Presley (WR), Richard Reese (RB), Blake Shapen (QB), Ben Sims (TE), Al Walcott (DB)

Iowa State: M.J. Anderson (DL), Jeremiah Cooper (DFoY), Hunter Dekkers (QB), Trevor Downing (OLoY), Beau Freyler (DB), Will McDonald IV (DPoY, DLoY), Myles Purchase (DB), Colby Reeder (LB, DNoY), O’Rien Vance (LB)

Kansas: Earl Bostick Jr. (OL), Kenny Logan Jr. (DB), Devin Neal (RB, OPoY), Lonnie Phelps (DNoY, DLoY), Dominick Puni (OL, ONoY)

K-State: Ekow Boye-Doe (DB), Phillip Brooks (STPoY), D.J. Giddens (OFoY), Hayden Gillum (OL), Daniel Green (LB), Eli Huggins (DL), K.T. Leveston (OL), Adrian Martinez (QB, ONoY), Austin Moore (LB), Kobe Savage (DNoY), Deuce Vaughn (OPoY)

Oklahoma: Billy Bowman (DB), Justin Broiles (DB), C.J. Coldon (DNoY), Dillon Gabriel (QB), Anton Harrison (OLoY), Marvin Mims (KR/PR), Chris Murray (OL), Andrew Raym (OL), Danny Stutsman (LB), Michael Turk (STPoY), David Ugwoegbu (LB), DaShaun White (LB)

Oklahoma State: Tanner Brown (STPoY), Tyler Lacy (DL), Jabbar Muhammad (DB), Jaden Nixon (KR/PR, OFoY), Brennan Presley (WR), Spencer Sanders (QB), Jake Schultz (FB), Jake Springfield (OL), Jason Taylor II (DPoY), Hunter Woodard (OL)

TCU: Alan Ali (ONoY), Steve Avila (OLoY), Taye Barber (WR), Millard Bradford (DB), Bud Clark (DB), Andrew Coker (OL), Brandon Coleman (OL), Derius Davis (WR), Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (DPoY), Dylan Horton (DL), Jamoi Hodge (LB), Jordy Sandy (P), Jared Wiley (TE), Damonic Williams (DFoY)

Texas: Bert Auburn (PK), Kelvin Banks Jr. (OFoY, OLoY), Jahdae Barron (DB), Keondre Coburn (DLoY), Anthony Cook (DB), Quinn Ewers (ONoY), Jaylan Ford (DPoY), Roschon Johnson (RB), Christian Jones (OL), Moro Ojomo (DL), Bijan Robinson (OPoY), Keilan Robinson (KR/PR, STPoY), Barryn Sorrell (DL), Jerrin Thompson (DB), T’Vondre Sweat (DL), Ryan Watts (DB, DNoY), Jordan Whittington (WR)

Texas Tech: Joseph Adedire (DFoY), Jerand Bradley (WR), Tony Bradford Jr. (DL), Jaylon Hutchings (DL), Austin McNamara (P), Krishon Merriweather (LB), Behren Morton (OFoY), Landon Peterson (OL), Myles Price (WR), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), Henry Teeter (FB), Marquis Waters (DB), Dennis Wilburn (OL), Rayshad Williams (DB), Tyree Wilson (DPoY, DLoY), Trey Wolff (PK, STPoY)

West Virginia: Jasir Cox (DB), C.J. Donaldson (ONoY, OFoY), Zach Frazier (OLoY), Sam James (WR), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Lee Kpogba (LB, DNoY), Wyatt Milum (OL), Dante Stills (DLoY)

