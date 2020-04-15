MountaineerMaven
George Campbell's Pro Day Results and Takeaways

Anthony G. Halkias

West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell, as well as every other athletes across the country, has had to shift their plans due to the novel coronavirus. Campbell was supposed to take part in a more organized pro day in Morgantown, but after COVID-19 forced the event to be cancelled, Campbell and his representatives had to improvise. He was forced to do a virtual pro day to send out to NFL scouts.

While the former Mountaineer isn't an anticipated draft pick, a pro day similar to Campbell's certainly could add value. With that being said, what are the three most pivotal takeaways from Campbell's unique pro day?

1.) SPPPPEEEEEEDDDD!!

Nothing shocking here, we knew Campbell was fast when he documented a 4.36 40 time coming out of high school, per ESPN. During his pro day, Campbell reportedly running a 4.35, per Jared Stranger of seamocksdraft.com. At 6'4", 205-pounds, he offers a big physical presence that can not only get the ball, but can run extremely well at his size.

With so much looming about Campbell, one thing holds true, speed will never be called into questioning. 

2.) Should he bulk up?

Campbell's size is special, but just imagine if Campbell could add just ten more pounds of muscle to his frame.

Now, I am not saying that if he added any substantial muscle mass, he'd be drafted any higher, because he wouldn't. The bottom line -- other freakish wide outs were productive in college, while Campbell wasn't the poster boy for productivity. However, adding a few more pounds of muscle could be the difference in getting signed or an opportunity at the next level. 

3.) Top Tier Numbers...

Out of 55 receivers tested, Campbell's pro day numbers are top tier. First, his forty time (4.35) ranked second, shuttle time (4.32) ranked ninth, broad jump (10' 6.5) ranked tenth, and his L-drill (7.15) ranked fifteenth. At 6'4", Campbell has crafted a unique blend of size and athleticism that he will hope to take with him to the next level. 

The injury bug and health concerns will follow Campbell wherever he goes, but those numbers, in regards to the other receivers, stand out. Campbell will get an opportunity to prove his place in the NFL, but for now, everything in his control has been accomplished.

