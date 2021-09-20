September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jared Bartlett Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett recognized for his three sacks against the Hokies
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced its Players of the Week, and West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett earned Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week.

Bartlett finished the weekend with five tackles, including three sacks in the Mountaineers win over No. 15 Virginia Tech. His final sack of the game came late in the fourth quarter as the Hokies were facing a fourth and six at the WVU nine yard line. Bartlett came off the edge and got to quarterback Braxton Burmeister for the strip sack, giving the Mountaineers the ball back with just under six minutes to play. 

BIG 12 CONFERENCE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

32 carries for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Jared Bartlett, West Virginia, LB, So.

5 tackles, 3 sacks and a forced fumble

Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, FS, Jr.

Blocked a Bosie State field goal with 2:08 remaining in the game

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

32 carries for 218 yard and 2 touchdowns

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU football helmet
Football

Jared Bartlett Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

USATSI_16778967_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU vs Texas Tech Kickoff Time Announced

Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

USATSI_16778968_168388579_lowres
Football

Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts to Alabama making a stop on the Florida offense in the first half. Florida Gators played their first SEC game against Alabama at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday afternoon, September 18, 2021, in Gainesville, FL.
Football

Top 25 AP Poll - Week 4

USATSI_16781207_168388579_lowres
Football

USA Today Today Coaches Poll - Week 4

Sep 18, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Leddie Brown Joins the 2,000 Yard Club

USATSI_16778582_168388579_lowres
Football

Sunday Morning Thoughts: The Best Option at QB, 2nd Half Offensive Woes + More