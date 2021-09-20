Jared Bartlett Earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett recognized for his three sacks against the Hokies

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced its Players of the Week, and West Virginia BANDIT Jared Bartlett earned Big 12's Defensive Player of the Week.

Bartlett finished the weekend with five tackles, including three sacks in the Mountaineers win over No. 15 Virginia Tech. His final sack of the game came late in the fourth quarter as the Hokies were facing a fourth and six at the WVU nine yard line. Bartlett came off the edge and got to quarterback Braxton Burmeister for the strip sack, giving the Mountaineers the ball back with just under six minutes to play.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

32 carries for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns

Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Jared Bartlett, West Virginia, LB, So.

5 tackles, 3 sacks and a forced fumble



Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State, FS, Jr.

Blocked a Bosie State field goal with 2:08 remaining in the game



Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State, RB, Sr.

32 carries for 218 yard and 2 touchdowns

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly