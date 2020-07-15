Jarrod Harper to Join WVU Football Coaching Staff

The West Virginia Football coaching staff got a little deeper Tuesday evening. Former Mountaineer safety Jarrod Harper announced on Facebook that he will be joining Neal Brown and his staff as a graduate assistant coaching the defensive backs while pursuing his masters in sports management.

"Excited to announce that I will be returning back to West Virginia this fall as a Graduate Assistant coaching the DB's and pursuing my Masters in Sports Management," said Harper in his post on Facebook. "I want to thank coach Brown and his staff for giving me the opportunity to return back to my alma mater to start my coaching career! I always said when I hung the cleats up I wanted to and there's no other place I'd rather begin my coaching career than back in the old Gold & Blue!"

The Frostburg, MD native appeared in every game from 2013-2016 and racked up 117 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, and a sack during his career.

Following his senior season, Harper was the recipient of the 2016 Curtis Jones, Jr., Achievement Award, named in honor of the late Curtis Jones Jr., an associate athletic director for academic support at WVU.

The award was presented annually to the Mountaineer football player who demonstrates excellence in all facets of his collegiate career, including academics, athletics, and community service.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly