    December 31, 2021
    Jaysean Paige Signs with the Pistons

    The former West Virginia guard signs a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons
    On New Year's Eve, the Detroit Pistons announced they have signed former West Virginia guard Jaysean Paige to a 10-day contract, using a hardship exception with eight Pistons players currently in health and safety protocols.

    Jan 12, 2016; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jaysean Paige (5) dunks the ball at the end of regulation to beat the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

    Paige has spent this season with the Maine Celtics, averaging 16.9 PPG on 45.5% from the field, including 36.6% from three-point range in 14 games (26.2 MPG) for Boston's G League affiliate.

    Prior to this season, Paige has played for teams in Germany, North Macedonia, England, Hungary, and Puerto Rico. He also had a previous stint with Maine during the 2019/20 campaign.

    In his two-year career at West Virginia, Paige averaged 9.7 points per game. He averaged 13.7 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in his senior season. 

