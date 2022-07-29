JT Daniels Named to the Walter Camp Watch List
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was one of 52 players named to the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List on Friday. The award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.
The Georgia transfer was 9-0 as a starter in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. Last Season, Daniels had the to-be 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start, throwing for 722 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 72.3% of his passes before he was sidelined due to an injured latissimus dorsi. Stetson Bennet IV took over the starting duties, and despite returning to full health weeks later, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart remained with Bennet in fear of losing momentum.
Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC where, as a true freshman, he threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing 59.5% of his passes in 11 games with the Trojans.
Newly hired WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was brought into USC as OC Daniels sophomore season. He tossed for 215 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season opener versus Fresno State before suffering a season-ending in the second quarter.
Daniels, hailing from Irvine, California, has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns for his career.
Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List
Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC
Rasheen Ali, RB, sophomore, Marshall
Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin
Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama
Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU
Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia
Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point
Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia
Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State
Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State
Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan
Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville
JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia
Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina
Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma
Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)
Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU
Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA
Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State
Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU
Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College
Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh
Devin Leary, QB, junior, North Carolina State
Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky
Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina
Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State
Michael Mayer, TE, junior Notre Dame
Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU
Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan
Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue
Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina
Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama
Kelee Ringo, DB, sophomore, Georgia
Brad Roberts, RB, senior, Air Force
Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas
Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky
Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State
Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon
Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State
C.J. Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State
Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah
Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State
Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee
Sean Tucker, RB, sophomore, Syracuse
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)
Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State
Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC
Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas
Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama