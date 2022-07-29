JT Daniels Named to the Walter Camp Watch List

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels was one of 52 players named to the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List on Friday. The award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade.

The Georgia transfer was 9-0 as a starter in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. Last Season, Daniels had the to-be 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs off to a 5-0 start, throwing for 722 yards and seven touchdowns while completing 72.3% of his passes before he was sidelined due to an injured latissimus dorsi. Stetson Bennet IV took over the starting duties, and despite returning to full health weeks later, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart remained with Bennet in fear of losing momentum.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels transferred to Georgia from USC where, as a true freshman, he threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns, completing 59.5% of his passes in 11 games with the Trojans.

Newly hired WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was brought into USC as OC Daniels sophomore season. He tossed for 215 yards and a touchdown in the 2019 season opener versus Fresno State before suffering a season-ending in the second quarter.

Daniels, hailing from Irvine, California, has thrown for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns for his career.

Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC

Rasheen Ali, RB, sophomore, Marshall

Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin

Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama

Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU

Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia

Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point

Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia

Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State

Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State

Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan

Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville

JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia

Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina

Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma

Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)

Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU

Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA

Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State

Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU

Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College

Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh

Devin Leary, QB, junior, North Carolina State

Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky

Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina

Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State

Michael Mayer, TE, junior Notre Dame

Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU

Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan

Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue

Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina

Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, DB, sophomore, Georgia

Brad Roberts, RB, senior, Air Force

Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas

Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky

Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State

Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State

Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah

Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State

Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee

Sean Tucker, RB, sophomore, Syracuse

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)

Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State

Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC

Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas

Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama