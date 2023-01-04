Skip to main content

Kaden Prather is Heading Home

Wide receiver Kaden Prather has announced his decision

Former West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather pledged his commitment to the University of Maryland.

Prather announced on Dec. 12 his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

The news came as a surprise following the Mountaineers leading receivers, Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. Prather was the perceived frontrunner as West Virginia's top receiver for next season.   

The Montgomery Village (MD) native was third on the team in receiving with 52 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns last season. The bulk of Prather's production came in the front half of the season, bringing in 36 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns during a five-game span. 

Prather finished his two-year Mountaineer career with 64 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns. 

