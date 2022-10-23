Skip to main content

Kickoff and TV Released for WVU vs. TCU

West Virginia, TCU kickoff and TV set

Early Sunday morning, the Big 12 announced the kickoff between the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 and No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon EST and broadcast on ESPN.

West Virginia is 7-4 all-time versus TCU and have won four straight over the Horned Frogs.

