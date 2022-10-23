Kickoff and TV Released for WVU vs. TCU

Early Sunday morning, the Big 12 announced the kickoff between the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 and No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) at Mountaineer Field will kickoff at noon EST and broadcast on ESPN.

West Virginia is 7-4 all-time versus TCU and have won four straight over the Horned Frogs.

