Know Your Foe: Texas Offensive Breakdown

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) is back on the road to take on Big 12 Conference foe, Texas (2-2, 0-1) Saturday night at 7:30 EST and the action will be broadcast on FS1.

Texas has been without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers since week two when Alabama’s Dallas Turner knocked him out of contest in the first quarter. Redshirt sophomore Hudson Card has been efficient in place of Ewers and in just his second career start, he tossed a career-high 277 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime road loss to Texas Tech last.

Ewers was the number one quarterback in the class of 2022 before reclassifying to the ’21 class after enrolling into Ohio State last season before transferring to Texas.

Speculation is swirling whether Ewers will return to the field against West Virginia and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will let the world know once the Longhorns offense takes the field and gave the old coaching cliché of” I like his progression” rather than saying he will run the offense on Saturday. Additionally, Ewers’ return to the field would be a week early to his initial recovery time of four to six weeks.

Sep 17, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) carries the sideline pass as UTSA Roadrunners cornerback Corey Mayfield Jr. (2) defends during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver Xavier Worthy is day-to-day after missing the second half against Texas Tech with a lower leg injury. He has a team-leading 212 receiving yards and a touchdown. The sophomore was a preseason selection for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Award and Biletnikoff Award after registering 981 yards and 12 touchdowns a season ago.

Jordan Whittingham leads the receivers’ room with 18 receptions for 199 yards on the season while tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders has brought in 15 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Stability within the offense has come from 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Bijan Robinson. The junior is currently leading the league in all-purpose yards at 141.5 yards per game, a league-leading seven rushing touchdowns, and is second in rushing at 103.0 ypg. He’s also been a threat in the passing game, hauling in eight receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

The Texas offensive line features two freshman in left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (6’4”, 320-lbs) and right guard Cole Hutson (6’5”, 305-lbs), while redshirt senior Christian Jones (6’6”, 333-lbs) starts at right tackle, sophomore Hayden Connor (6’5”, 324-lbs) lines up at left guard, and redshirt sophomore Jake Majors (6’3”, 314-lbs) anchors the middle of the line at center.

