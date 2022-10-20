Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Defensive Breakdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) Saturday afternoon at three o’clock.

The Red Raiders defense is an active group that ranks second in the Big 12 Conference in pass defense, allowing 220.5 passing yards per game while ranking near the bottom in rush defense at ninth, giving up 145.6 ypg.

The defense is full of veterans despite the coaching change in the offseason. First year head coach Joey McGuire tabbed Tim DeRuyter as defensive coordinator after he led Oregon 26th nationally in takeaways (22) a season ago in his first season as DC.

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings (95) grabs Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) during a game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The defense has a three down front look but, like most of the league, will give a multiple defensive look.

The Texas Tech defensive line has combined for 96 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks. Heading up the unit is defensive end Tyree Wilson is second on the team with 37 tackles, including registering a league-leading nine tackles for a loss this season and enters this weekend ranked tied fourth in the FBS and second in the Big 12 with 1.0 sacks per game (6.0 total).

Defensive tackle Philip Blidi is second on the team with 4.5 tackles for a loss while nose guard Jaylon Hutchings has four and DT Tony Bradford Jr has three.

Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta Zawn Henry (4) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Middle linebacker Krishon Merriweather leads the team in tackling with 50 on the season along with 1.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles and WILL linebacker Kosi Eldridge is third on the team with 37.

Starting corners Rayshad Williams and Mike Dunlap have recorded a combined 14 pass breakups while safety Reggie Pearson Jr. has both Red Raiders’ interceptions.

STAR Marquis Waters transferred in from Duke prior to the 2021 season and was poised to have an all-conference season before a season-ending injury derailed it four games in. The redshirt senior is causing havoc in the backfield with four tackles for a loss and has four quarterback hurries. He’s also forced two fumbles on the year.

