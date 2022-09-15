Skip to main content

Know Your Foe: Towson Offensive Breakdown

Towson comes to town with a 2-0 record and a dual-threat quarterback

The Towson Tigers are 2-0 on the season after defeating Bucknell 14-13 on the road to open the season and then followed it with a 29-21 win over Morgan State in the home-opener.

SeasonSummary_2022-Towson

The Tigers brought in Maryland and Western Kentucky transfer quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to lead the offense. He’s thrown for 352 yards and three touchdowns and is second on the team in rushing with 155 yards on the season.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Jabari Allen suffered a setback in fall camp and stepping in has been Norfolk State transfer Da’Kendall James with a team-leading 10 receptions for 85 yards while freshman Isaiah Perkins leads the team with 195 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches. The bulk of Perkins’ production came in the season opener, earning CAA Rookie of the Week with a six-catch, 81-yard performance. He is the first Towson player to earn this honor since November 2017. Pitt transfer receiver Darien Street has a team-best two touchdowns on the year.

Sep 28, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Towson Tigers head coach Rob Ambrose looks on against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Junior running back Devin Mathews spear heads the rushing attack, running for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and paving the way is senior fullback Luke Hamilton. He picked up his first-ever preseason all-league selection after becoming one of the top blocking fullbacks in the league last season in seven games.

The Towson offensive line replaced four starters from a season ago with redshirt center Cole Cheripko as the lone returning starter. 

