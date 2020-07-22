MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Lyons Sends Letter to NCAA BOG Urging Patience

Christopher Hall

From the onset, West Virginia Athletic Director and Chairman of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee Shane Lyons has been consistent with the message of waiting for all the information in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic to be available before making any decisions on the fate of the 2020 college football season.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby echoed those same sentiments following the Big Ten’s decision to move to conference-only games before the PAC-12 followed in the footsteps of the Big Ten the following day.

In a report via Twitter from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Lyons sent a letter to the BOG to be patient before making any decisions and was obtained by Yahoo Sports. Thamel shared the contents of the letter on Twitter as a decision could be made by Friday.

“We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.

“The Committee strongly believes that a patient approach to evaluating that a patient approach to evaluating the possibility of conducting 2020 fall championships will provide the remaining conferences and schools the best opportunity to make deliberate decisions about conducting practices and competition this fall.”

West Virginia is currently in the second part of the offseason period gradually getting players acclimated to their new surroundings due to the pandemic. The Mountaineers are going through eight-hour mandatory weeks that coaches can require student-athletes to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning, and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week).

West Virginia begins the second phase on Friday, July 24th. It is a two-week period that participation is upped to 20 hours a week. It includes eight hours for weight training, six hours for walkthroughs (that can include footballs), and six hours for meetings (film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.) but no more than four hours per day. Additionally, student-athletes are required to have two days off during this period.

Fall camp begins August 7th.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zarbnisky Signs with the Phillies

West Virginia OF/P Braden Zarbnisky forgoes extra year of eligibility and signs with the Philadelphia Phillies

Christopher Hall

Wyatt Milum Named a Top 10 Offensive Tackle by SI All-American

West Virginia commit Wyatt Milum named one of the best at his position

Schuyler Callihan

Source: Jordan Lesley is Expected to be Promoted to Defensive Coordinator

West Virginia will have to replace defensive coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: WVU and DC Vic Koenning Agree to Separate

The Mountaineers will be looking for a new defensive coordinator

Schuyler Callihan

Stills Brothers on Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Watch Lists

WVU DL Dante and Darius Stills named to Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Preseason Watch Lists

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: DE Joseph Boletepeli Enrolls at Maryland Instead of WVU

The Mountaineers lose out on defensive line transfer

Schuyler Callihan

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Series Won't Happen Without Fans

Fans will need to be in attendance in order for West Virginia and Florida State to meet inside Mercedes Benz Stadium

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

OFFICIAL: Kenny Robinson Signs Rookie Contract with Panthers

Former Mountaineer safety Kenny Robinson officially signs with Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Chase Harler Signs Pro Contract with Lithuanian Team

Former West Virginia guard Chase Harler will be heading overseas to continue his basketball career

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

OFFICIAL: Kedrian Johnson Enrolls at West Virginia

The Mountaineers welcome junior college guard Kedrian Johnson to the roster

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP