Lyons Sends Letter to NCAA BOG Urging Patience

From the onset, West Virginia Athletic Director and Chairman of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee Shane Lyons has been consistent with the message of waiting for all the information in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic to be available before making any decisions on the fate of the 2020 college football season.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby echoed those same sentiments following the Big Ten’s decision to move to conference-only games before the PAC-12 followed in the footsteps of the Big Ten the following day.

In a report via Twitter from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Lyons sent a letter to the BOG to be patient before making any decisions and was obtained by Yahoo Sports. Thamel shared the contents of the letter on Twitter as a decision could be made by Friday.

“We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.

“The Committee strongly believes that a patient approach to evaluating that a patient approach to evaluating the possibility of conducting 2020 fall championships will provide the remaining conferences and schools the best opportunity to make deliberate decisions about conducting practices and competition this fall.”

West Virginia is currently in the second part of the offseason period gradually getting players acclimated to their new surroundings due to the pandemic. The Mountaineers are going through eight-hour mandatory weeks that coaches can require student-athletes to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning, and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week).

West Virginia begins the second phase on Friday, July 24th. It is a two-week period that participation is upped to 20 hours a week. It includes eight hours for weight training, six hours for walkthroughs (that can include footballs), and six hours for meetings (film review, team meetings, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.) but no more than four hours per day. Additionally, student-athletes are required to have two days off during this period.

Fall camp begins August 7th.

