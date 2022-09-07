McAfee Joins ESPN's College GameDay

Late Tuesday night, former West Virginia punter Pat McAfee confirmed the New York Post's report that he will join ESPN's Game College GameDay as a full-time member beginning this Saturday as the crew heads to Austin, TX for the marquee matchup of Texas versus Alabama.

McAfee spent eight seasons in the NFL averaging 46.4 yards per punt, and with that mark, which puts McAfee eighth all-time in NFL history and number one in the Colts franchise, and earned two Pro Bowls (2014, 2016) and All-Pro in 2014.

During his time at West Virginia (2005-2008), he became the program's all-time scoring leader (384) and ranks third in average yards per punt at 43.7 behind Todd Sauerbrun's (1991-94) 46.2 and Nick O'Toole's (2013-15) 43.9 average.

