Middleton Officially Enters the Transfer Portal

On Tuesday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown told members of the media defensive lineman Darel Middleton was no longer with the program during his weekly press conference.

Middleton announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal later in the evening.

"Many of you will be shocked, and the ones who not, are probably the ones waiting for some flames to go up to add more gasoline. I feel as if I am very loyal to the ones I love, trust or feel have my interest at heart. I have battled with a lot of things many DON'T know about: mentally, physically, and emotionally. It's been hard leaving my family, friends, community, home, and long-time brothers that can never be replaced. I am not asking for sympathy or forgiveness. I entered the transfer portal due to lack of maturity, accountability, and uncertainty. When I transferred to West Virginia, I thought it was the best move. I thought it was the best opportunity in the small window of time I have to land a position and be on the field by fall. Things have been great here at West Virginia, but due to unforeseen circumstances, they couldn't find a permanent role for me. I am disappointed, but have the utmost respect for the people at West Virginia. I WANT TO THANK Coach Neal and his staff for giving me the opportunity. I Want to Thank Coach Mike Joseph because you made me realize who I really am and my end goal is bigger then what I've been doing. You are an amazing man in general and the best Strength Coach I've been Involved with. I ALSO WANT TO THANK the academic staff, the fans, the community for welcoming me with open arms as well.

"I have a year left of eligibility, graduation date is the end of spring semester '22. I will be opting out of the rest of the season, and I will be focusing on graduating and working on my physical and mental health. While that is going on and in preparation of graduation, I will begin the process of finding a home for the remaining of my eligibility and pursuit of my graduate program," he said.

Middleton transferred to WVU over the summer from Tennessee. He appeared in three games this season for the Mountaineers. He registered two tackles on the year, including a sack, all coming against Long Island University.

West Virginia is off this week and will be back in action next week as the Mountaineers travel to Ft. Worth, TX, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Kickoff has been placed in a six-day window and will be announced by no later than Sunday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly