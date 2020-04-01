Mountaineer Rewind: West Virginia vs Alabama 2014

When: August 30, 2014

Where: Atlanta, GA

Event: Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game

Teams: West Virginia vs #2 Alabama

The Mountaineers entered the 2014 season after a disappointing 4-8 showing the previous year as West Virginia missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 2001. But 2014 would be different, right from the start as the nation was introduced to the newest "one-two punch", Clint Trickett and Kevin White.

Trickett, the former Florida State transfer, was now the full-time starter for West Virginia and brought experience and a strong arm to the offense. White was new to the scene but from the opening game against Alabama showed the world he was worthy of being a first round pick that he would eventually become. Alongside some other future NFL Draft picks, the Mountaineers were in search of an upset to start their season.

Their opponent was No. 2 Alabama, that had a LOADED roster. Blake Sims quarterbacked the team, but it was the weapons that will make your mouth drop. The guys who Sims could give the ball to were future NFL Draft picks T.J. Yeldon, Derrick Henry, Kenyan Drake, O.J. Howard, and Amari Cooper. On defense for Alabama were future NFL Draft picks Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Landon Collins, and Eddie Jackson.

The first quarter was surprisingly low scoring as West Virginia entered the game at 26.5- point underdogs. The Mountaineers were able to hold the Crimson Tide to just three points in the first quarter and the game was tied at three going into the second. It was a back and forth of testing the waters for both offenses. Fans saw potential in the Mountaineer offense as they strung together a few decent drives despite only putting up three points.

The second quarter was where West Virginia got most of its points. An incredible 19-yard touchdown catch in the end zone by Kevin White from Clint Trickett tied the game at ten. After a six-minute and twenty-second, thirteen play, 88-yard drive, Alabama that took lead and it seemed that momentum had swung to the Crimson Tide. But one the very next play, Mario Alford returned the kickoff back for the score. The 100-yard return would tie the game up at seventeen. Alabama would tack on a field goal right before the half to hold a 20-17 lead at halftime.

The second half was when Alabama reminded everyone why they were the No. 2 team in the country as they destroyed West Virginia on the ground. Derrick Henry busted open for a nineteen-yard touchdown run and the Crimson Tide would take the lead. WVU would stick around due to a phenomenal performance by Trickett but the biggest difference in the game was the Mountaineers' inability to score in the redzone. If West Virginia had converted more in the redzone and didn't settle for field goals the Mountaineers could have won this game. A late interception by Daryl Worley in the fourth quarter had Mountaineer fans believing that an upset could happen, but unfortunately the offense went three and out and Alabama would hang on.

West Virginia would fall to Alabama 33-23 which most saw as a moral victory. Holding that offense to just 250 yards passing was an accomplishment as the Mountaineers out-threw the Tide 365 yards to their 250, but Alabama would rush for 288 yards compared to the Mountaineers 28. T.J. Yeldon would rush for 126 yards while Derrick Henry rushed for 113 yards. The ground game was the biggest difference in this game. If West Virginia could have slowed down Alabama's rushing attack and given more chances to their offense, this game could have ended up differently.

West Virginia would finish the season 7-6 and would go on to lose in the Liberty Bowl to Texas A & M while Alabama would go on to finish the season 12-2 and lose in the Sugar Bowl.

