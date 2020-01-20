Mountaineer Watch: Which Mountaineers Could be Drafted or Signed in the 2020 NFL Draft

There is no doubt that this year's Mountaineer team was loaded with talent. The only problem, it was a very raw type of talent. The type of talent that gets the coaching staff and the fans ecstatic about the future. Several players on this year's team will have an opportunity to be on this list in the coming years, as for now, only two are on the NFL Draft watch.

Colton McKivitz - Senior - 6' 7" 312 lbs - OL

Colton McKivitz had the opportunity to leave West Virginia last year, but he opted to forgo the draft and play his final season in Morgantown. At 6' 7" 312 pounds, McKivitz looks the part of an next level offensive lineman, but certain scouts have concern with his lack of athleticism. McKivitz created quite the career at West Virginia, appearing in 49 games as Mountaineer. He has the ability to see downfield and open up holes for guys out of the backfield. To go along with his powerful run blocking, he can also provide adequate pass protection.

McKivitz will hear his name called come draft day. As of right now, he is a day two prospect. Mel Kiper of ESPN, has McKivitz ranked as the 84th overall prospect and the 9th overall offensive lineman in the draft.

Draft Projection: Rounds 3-5

Keith Washington II - Senior - 6' 1" 180 lbs - CB

Keith Washington II had an excellent senior season in Morgantown. While he hasn't caught the eyes of many NFL scouts yet, Washington could still sign with a team following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Washington is a corner that you don't want to throw at because of his tendency to make crazy plays. He is a ball hawk who is always hungry. He isn't a lock down guy and that hurts his draft value, but he is very athletic and quick. Many don't expect Washington II to hear his name called on draft day, but do expect to see him signed as an undrafted free agent.

Draft Projection: Rounds 5-7

Kennedy McKoy - Senior - 6' 0" 204 lbs - RB

Although his statistics during his senior season were not his finest, McKoy is a guy who posses next level abilities. For instance, McKoy had two stellar campaigns during his sophomore and junior seasons proving that he deserves a shot in the NFL.

McKoy's best asset is his ability to hit a hole and break through for a boom type of play. However, when he doesn't find those holes, he can get bottled up fairly easy. Another big upside for McKoy is that he can basically act like a receiver out of the backfield and is very creative after the catch.

McKoy is currently ranked as the 145th overall prospect on Mel Kipers big board and the 12th overall running back.

Draft Projection: UDFA

Josh Norwood - Senior - 5' 10" - 179 lbs - S

Josh Norwood is another guy that has the potential to be signed as an un-drafted free agent. The senior has a low chance at getting drafted but is likely to be signed following the draft.

Norwood had an excellent two seasons at West Virginia and is a hard hitting safety that isn't afraid to come up and rock a wide receiver. He broke up seven passes this season and also had an interception.

Draft Projection: UDFA

Hakeem Bailey - Senior - 6' 0" - 180 lbs - CB

Hakeem Bailey won't hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he could be picked up later.

When watching Bailey play, his value is immediately evident. He's a very solid hitter and also is great in pass coverage. Bailey isn't lock down, but at times, he has the ability to make plays. He's fast and isn't afraid to hit as his draft value is similar to his peers, Norwood and Washington II.

Draft Projection: UDFA

