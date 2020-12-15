NCAA FOC Announces Replacement Games for Canceled Bowls

Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
NCAA FOC Announces Contingency Plan for Canceled Bowls

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee announces FBS programs can schedule a replacement game if their bowl game is canceled
On Monday, the NCAA Football Oversight Committee announced that FBS programs can schedule an extra game after December 19th to replace a possible canceled bowl game.

However, the games must replace a previously scheduled bowl game with an opponent that had an affiliation with said bowl.

Out of the ten canceled bowl games thus far, none have had Big 12 Conference tie-ins, however, if one was canceled in the future, a Big 12 team can schedule a team from the conference affiliated with that bowl.

For example, if West Virginia received an invitation to the Cheeze-It Bowl, and then if the Bowl was canceled, West Virginia could schedule an ACC opponent that qualifies since the conference is affiliated with the Cheeze-It Bowl.

Of course, with Pitt being in the ACC, this would have been a prime way to end the season with a Backyard Brawl, but Pitt opted to sit out the postseason.

West Virginia might find out their postseason destination on Saturday once a Big 12 Conference Champion is crowned following the conference title game, but may have to wait till Sunday before it is official. Kick off for the championship game between Oklahoma and Iowa State is set for Saturday at noon on ABC. 

