Neal Brown Announces 5th Quarter Program

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown officially announced the 5th Quarter Program Thursday evening. The program is specifically designed for the football program in preparing and educating student-athletes in five areas.

"We are here to develop young men," Brown said in a statement released by the WVU athletic communications department. "The 5th Quarter Program is an integral part of the WVU football student-athlete experience. We want to position our players for success on the playing field and for life beyond graduation. We want to develop the whole person in the mental, physical, tactical, technical and behavioral areas of their lives."

The five areas the program focuses on are character development, leadership development, real life, career development and social responsibility.

The West Virginia football program recently added Jeremy Darlow, a branding consultant, to help educate and help develop their skills in branding along with an affiliation with INFLCR (Branding on social media).

"Football has given these student-athletes a valuable opportunity that is not afforded to everybody, but it is up to them what they do with it," Brown said. "We are coaching them on the field to develop their physical skills within the team. With the 5th Quarter program, we are going to give them the tools and knowledge to build their confidence in a variety of areas while they earn their degrees. We are hopeful that the end result will allow them to be successful, productive and valuable alumni once they leave Morgantown."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly