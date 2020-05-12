Neal Brown Appears on the Pat McAfee Show

If you need a smile today, fire up YouTube and watch all-time West Virginia Mountaineer football leader in scoring and former Mountaineer kicker Pat McAfee interview his alma mater’s head football coach Neal Brown.

Brown confided in Pat McAfee that he enjoys the show then later adding, “I told Monty (Mike Montoro - Director of Football Communications), ‘We got to get Pat – we got to get on the show, man’.”

They discuss a variety of topics that include Michael Jordan’s documentary on ESPN “The Last Dance” and how he is using that as a teaching opportunity after Neal Brown talked about his jump shot stating “I can stroke it still - I’m a set shot guy, but I can fill it up.”

Then, Neal Brown breaks down his latest off the field move with the hiring of Jeremy Darlow in the latest name, image, and likeness (NIL) guidelines the NCAA recently set down, to how West Virginia will become the most improved team in college football in 2020.

The show closed up with Brown offering McAfee to come back to Morgantown and lead Mountaineer fans in “Country Roads” before McAfee broke out the chorus to “Country Roads” then followed it up asking Brown, “Do they still play ‘Country Roads’ in Morgantown at midnight?”

“I’m going to assume yes – Hey listen you don’t ask questions you don’t want to know the answers to,” Brown jokingly responded.

The interview is a chance to get a glimpse of the lighter side of coach Brown and you can watch the entire interview by clicking here 1:12:16 – 1:34:27

