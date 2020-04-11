Neal Brown Appreciative of Unexpected Family Time

Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a cataclysmic event to truly appreciate everything you have around you. The COVID-19 pandemic that is ravishing the world right now has impacted us all and it’s making all of us, I assume, take stock in what’s important right now.

Before answering what positives can be taken away from the extraordinary time, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown made clear the severity of the situation.

“Obviously, this is a tragedy. This is a worldwide tragedy. It’s affected our football family here,” said Brown, then reiterating “this is a tragic event”.

“I do think there’s going to be some positives in each of our lives that come from this,” he continued. “We were forced to hit pause. It’s wasn’t like we voluntarily did this. We were forced to hit pause, and there’s going to be positives that come from this. I think it’s positive in every bit of your life. Your personal, spiritual, you're professional. I think you're going to have real growth during this.”

Usually, during this time, Neal Brown is running spring camp, hosting prospects and on the road visiting high schools and recruits, but now, he’s just enjoying time with his wife Brook, two daughters Adalyn and Anslee, and his son, Dax.

“I think being able to spend this time with my family is something I’ve really enjoyed; I wish it didn’t happen under these circumstances but it’s something I’ve really enjoyed,” said Brown. “Whether it’s being able to go in the yard and teach Dax how to throw and play tee-ball, which is definitely harder to do than teaching a quarterback who to throw it to when they’re open, you know what I mean?” Basically, what I do is I teach the technique and my wife translates it to the five-year-old. But being able to do things like that.”

WVU head coach Neal Brown and his son Dax walking into Mylan Puskar Stadium during Mountaineer Mantrip. Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Staying at home helping with the kids’ school, even though he admittedly said he’s more of a P.E. teacher, gave him a newfound respect for teachers and has found some of the tools they are now using virtually, he can use.

“Having a real appreciation for teachers,” stated Brown. “Especially, I’ve got a sixth-grader, I’ve got a third grader and I’ve got a pre-K and having a greater appreciation for what they do on a daily basis and seeing the sacrifices they’re doing and how they’re doing this online education. And then actually taking some of their ideas and that they’re using and trying to incorporate with our team.”

“And so, a new appreciation for all this stuff that goes on in the house that I’ve never really thought about it just things get done. So, probably a new appreciation for my wife,” added Brown.

Although his days are full of meetings, whether it's on the phone, facetime or Zoom, he’s become less dependent on others when it comes to technology and finding more efficient ways to use it.

“Understanding how to use technology better and how we can be more efficient with that. How we can be more productive with that through technology. That’s something that’s really grown here in the last month,” said Brown before wrapping it with “So, I do think there’s positives. Now, do those positives outweigh the tragedy of this? No, absolutely not, but I think there are some real positives coming out of this.”

