MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Neal Brown Appreciative of Unexpected Family Time

Christopher Hall

Unfortunately, sometimes it takes a cataclysmic event to truly appreciate everything you have around you. The COVID-19 pandemic that is ravishing the world right now has impacted us all and it’s making all of us, I assume, take stock in what’s important right now.

Before answering what positives can be taken away from the extraordinary time, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown made clear the severity of the situation.

“Obviously, this is a tragedy. This is a worldwide tragedy. It’s affected our football family here,” said Brown, then reiterating “this is a tragic event”.

“I do think there’s going to be some positives in each of our lives that come from this,” he continued. “We were forced to hit pause. It’s wasn’t like we voluntarily did this. We were forced to hit pause, and there’s going to be positives that come from this. I think it’s positive in every bit of your life. Your personal, spiritual, you're professional. I think you're going to have real growth during this.”

Usually, during this time, Neal Brown is running spring camp, hosting prospects and on the road visiting high schools and recruits, but now, he’s just enjoying time with his wife Brook, two daughters Adalyn and Anslee, and his son, Dax.

“I think being able to spend this time with my family is something I’ve really enjoyed; I wish it didn’t happen under these circumstances but it’s something I’ve really enjoyed,” said Brown. “Whether it’s being able to go in the yard and teach Dax how to throw and play tee-ball, which is definitely harder to do than teaching a quarterback who to throw it to when they’re open, you know what I mean?” Basically, what I do is I teach the technique and my wife translates it to the five-year-old. But being able to do things like that.”

IMG_3201
WVU head coach Neal Brown and his son Dax walking into Mylan Puskar Stadium during Mountaineer Mantrip.Doug Johnson - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Staying at home helping with the kids’ school, even though he admittedly said he’s more of a P.E. teacher, gave him a newfound respect for teachers and has found some of the tools they are now using virtually, he can use.

“Having a real appreciation for teachers,” stated Brown. “Especially, I’ve got a sixth-grader, I’ve got a third grader and I’ve got a pre-K and having a greater appreciation for what they do on a daily basis and seeing the sacrifices they’re doing and how they’re doing this online education. And then actually taking some of their ideas and that they’re using and trying to incorporate with our team.”

“And so, a new appreciation for all this stuff that goes on in the house that I’ve never really thought about it just things get done. So, probably a new appreciation for my wife,” added Brown.

Although his days are full of meetings, whether it's on the phone, facetime or Zoom, he’s become less dependent on others when it comes to technology and finding more efficient ways to use it.

“Understanding how to use technology better and how we can be more efficient with that. How we can be more productive with that through technology. That’s something that’s really grown here in the last month,” said Brown before wrapping it with “So, I do think there’s positives. Now, do those positives outweigh the tragedy of this? No, absolutely not, but I think there are some real positives coming out of this.” 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Comparing Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride To WVU's Greatest Freshman Performances

Both newcomers turned in all-time campaigns

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Brandon Knapper Finds New Home

The former West Virginia guard has chosen his destination

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

What Does Oscar Tshiebwe's Decision Mean For Him and WVU?

It's not time to panic yet

Daniel Woods

by

Mmaker2

Gundy Apologizes for Comments on COVID-19

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Inside the Commit: DE Hammond Russell

An in-depth look at West Virginia's latest commit in the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

WATCH: WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Highlights

Take a few minutes to see what kind of quarterback the Mountaineers are getting

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Looking Back on West Virginia's Win in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

Looking Back on West Virginia's Win in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl

Zach Campbell

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: 2021 Defensive End Commits to West Virginia

West Virginia adds its sixth member to the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Sports Illustrated Releases Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

ESPN disrespected Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers' a couple weeks ago, while ranking West Virginia, but did Sports Illustrated do the same?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Mmaker2

Ranking WVU Basketball's Biggest Recruiting Busts

These guys didn't quite live up to the hype in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe