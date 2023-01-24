Neal Brown Believes Stewart has a Bright Future at WVU

Blaine Stewart will begin his collegiate coaching career at West Virginia University as the tight ends coach, a program his father, Bill, led from 2008-2010 after serving eight seasons as an assistant.

“Blaine didn’t get hired because his dad was a head coach here. Blaine did a really good job of growing and developing relationships within this building,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers receivers coach Blaine Stewart warms up players before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart had been with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization since 2018. Brown credited Tomlin for the relationship he’s built with WVU and acknowledged Stewart nurtured the relationship during his time with the franchise.

“I had the opportunity to go up and watch him coach and a lot of our staff has had the opportunity to go up and watch him coach,” continued Brown. “When we started going in the direction on how we were going to organize like multiple staff members brought me Blaine’s name and said, ‘hey, listen. This guy can coach. He’s been with the Steelers for five years.’ Started really doing my research, other than knowing him personally and remembering being a really good, active guy with NFL veterans when we went up to OTAs and things like that.”

Stewart coached three Pro Bowl receivers in Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson while with Steelers.

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) and running back Kalen Ballage (29) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) and running back Benny Snell (24) listen to special teams coaches Danny Smith(RC) and Blaine Stewart (right) before the game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

He was a coaching assistant in his first seasons with Pittsburgh. He worked with the offense and special teams and was responsible for quality control of the entire offensive unit. The Morgantown native also coached the defensive scout team, compiled weekly offensive installation plans and produced opponent scouting reports. Then, as an assistant wide receivers coach, he helped in game plan preparation and installation, coached the defensive scout team, broke down opponent film and conducted self-scouts.

“He's got to learn the recruiting piece of it, that’s the one thing he hasn’t done, but the football, he’s going to add to our room,” said Brown.

Brown believes the passion Stewart has for the game and WVU will be beneficial on and off the field.

“He’s going to be a star because if you can relate and coach the way he coached the professional athletes, then he’s going to be a star at this level," Brown added.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly