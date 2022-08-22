Neal Brown Gives Final Evaluation of Each QB

Morgantown, WV – It’s 10 days until the West Virginia Mountaineers open the 2022 season and renew the Backyard Brawl versus the Pitt Panthers.

West Virginia entered the offseason in search of a starting quarterback, and early in the spring practice period, the Mountaineer coaching staff reached out to Georgia transfer JT Daniels. Since his commitment to WVU - it's been his job to lose.

Head coach Neal Brown kept the competition open throughout fall camp, giving his younger quarterbacks an opportunity to win the job. He has been reluctant to give any indication on the starter and did not announce the starting QB on Monday but briefly stated “We got a really good idea. We just haven’t done all the work.”

Brown did say he feels “really good about our present and our future.”

He provided an overall assessment of the quarterbacks before evaluating them individually.

“All of them have had some ups and we’ve thrown some balls to the defense. The longer you go in fall camp the harder it is on offenses because defenses have seen what you are, but I’m pleased with them.”

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown giving instructions to quarterbacks Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder and Nicco Marchiol. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: West Virginia

True freshman Nicco Marchiol is the presumed future of Mountaineer football and Neal conveyed his thoughts on the true freshman in his first 8 months in the program.

“I really like his progression from spring through fall camp, and I think the thing a lot of true freshmen quarterback don’t get a lot of game-like reps versus your first defense, and he’s got a bunch,” said Brown. “He got a bunch in the spring, and he’s got a bunch during fall camp, and his progression, it’s been good to see. (He has a) Knowledge of what we’re doing offensively - knowledge of what the defense is trying to do. The game is slowing down for him. He had a really nice scrimmage Thursday.”

Sep 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs for a touchdown against the Long Island Sharks during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Greene is entering his third season in the program. He came in further behind the rest of the quarterbacks around the country, opting to play baseball during the summer as opposed to traveling to football camps playing in 7v7. He’s been limited in action, primarily used in the running game, however, according to Brown, he’s making strides in his development.

“He’s matured, he’s got to continue to work on his decision making but really from an arm talent standpoint and the throws he can make, he’s really flashed, and he’s gotten faster,” said Brown. “He’s ran one of the fastest on our GPS that Mike keeps track of. He’s ran some of the fastest times during fall camp.”

Redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder was thrown into the mix in the spring in through fall camp and continues to impress the staff.

“Goose has been really steady. He’s consistent. He knows what to do. Throws a really catchable ball,” said Brown.

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels dropping back in drills during fall camp. Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: FanNation - Mountaineers Now

As far as Daniels, Brown has been clear this is an opportunity for him to win the starting job throughout fall camp and was brief in his evaluation of Daniels on Monday. His issue early in camp was timing with the receivers despite OTA’s in the summer. Brown explained its different than the competition in fall camp but said on Monday his timing has improved as camped rolled along, otherwise he again noted his experience and intelligence.

Regarding the starting QB, Brown said he will name the starting quarterback ahead of the season opener but gave no indication when the announcement will be made.

