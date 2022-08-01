Neal Brown Provides Injury Updates

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program began fall practice Monday morning and two Mountaineers, linebacker Exree Loe and tight end Mike O'Laughlin have been limited to begin the fall camp.

O'Laughlin, a 2022 Mackey Award nominee, sat out the beginning of the 2021 season due to a lower body injury before returning for five games then missed the remainder of the season due to another lower body injury. He missed the spring practice period rehabbing his return for the 2022 season. On Monday, WVU head coach Neal Brown remained hopeful his top tight end will be 100% by the season-opener versus Pitt.

"He'll be limited early on but we're cautiously optimistic about how he's proceeding," said Brown.

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2021 starting weakside linebacker Exree Loe suffered a season ending injury in game 10 at Kansas State, ending the year with 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss and a sack.

"I wouldn't say he's full speed yet but he's getting really close," said Brown.

West Virginia University safety Saint Mcleod worked his way into the starting rotation last season as a freshman, seeing significant snaps at SPEAR safety. However, McLeod was in an altercation on High Street in downtown Morgantown in the early morning hours in early March that left him with severe lacerations on his back and abdomen that required surgery.

"Saint is not with us," said Brown. "I don’t foresee him being with us for fall camp."

