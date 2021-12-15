OFFICIAL: EDGE Asani Redwood Signs with West Virginia

EDGE Asani Redwood

Height: 6'4" Weight: 265 lbs

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Highs School: Collins Hill

Power Five Offers:

West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

East Tennessee State, Elon, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky

Evaluation:

Redwood has good instincts in the trenches and his best attribute may be his reaction to the action in the backfield. He can work inside or outside the tackle and is an asset in both the run and the passing game. Additionally, he can collapse the pocket from the outside.

Playing time projection

Redwood has the size to play immediately but may need a year or two under his belt before seeing significant time on the field.

