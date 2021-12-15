Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    OFFICIAL: EDGE Asani Redwood Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Asani Redwood
    EDGE Asani Redwood

    Height: 6'4" Weight: 265 lbs

    Hometown: Suwanee, GA

    Highs School: Collins Hill

    Power Five Offers:

    West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    East Tennessee State, Elon, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky

    Evaluation:

    Redwood has good instincts in the trenches and his best attribute may be his reaction to the action in the backfield. He can work inside or outside the tackle and is an asset in both the run and the passing game. Additionally, he can collapse the pocket from the outside. 

    Playing time projection

    Redwood has the size to play immediately but may need a year or two under his belt before seeing significant time on the field. 

