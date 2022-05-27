OFFICIAL: Rashad Ajayi Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia continues to add to the secondary

On Friday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced the signing of Colorado State transfer Rashad Ajayi. The fifth-year defensive back has one season remaining.

Ajayi ended his time at Colorado State accumulating 77 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for a loss and a sack to go with 17 pass deflections and an interception in 37 games.

Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan, Fort Collins Coloradoan via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Atlanta, GA, native hit career-highs in tackles (5), pass breakups (3), and interceptions (1) as a freshman. Additionally, he was the first true freshman to start every game for Colorado State since 2013.

In his senior season at Langston Hughes High School, Ajayi recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2017, earning offers from Maryland, Pitt, and Troy to name a few.

