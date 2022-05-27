Skip to main content

OFFICIAL: Rashad Ajayi Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia continues to add to the secondary

On Friday, West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown announced the signing of Colorado State transfer Rashad Ajayi. The fifth-year defensive back has one season remaining. 

Ajayi ended his time at Colorado State accumulating 77 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for a loss and a sack to go with 17 pass deflections and an interception in 37 games. 

CSU cornerback Rashad Ajayi signals quiet to his bench after breaking up a pass against CU during the final Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium on Friday Aug. 30, 2019.

The Atlanta, GA, native hit career-highs in tackles (5), pass breakups (3), and interceptions (1) as a freshman. Additionally, he was the first true freshman to start every game for Colorado State since 2013. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his senior season at Langston Hughes High School, Ajayi recorded 60 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 2017, earning offers from Maryland, Pitt, and Troy to name a few. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-05-27 at 8.24.31 AM
Recruiting

2022 WVU Target Decommits From Virginia Tech

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 11.49.46 AM
Recruiting

Important Summer Dates for WVU Football Recruiting

By Schuyler Callihan8 hours ago
Randy Mazey
Baseball

West Virginia Eliminated from the Big 12 Championship

By Christopher HallMay 26, 2022
USATSI_13523195_168388579_lowres
Football

CB Rashad Ajayi Explains Transfer to West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 10.25.10 PM
Recruiting

Rodney Gallagher Details Why He Chose West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players celebrate with fans after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

WVU Football Nonconference Schedule Finalized and a Big 12 Thursday Night

By Christopher HallMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17096297_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

The NIL Shop is Changing the Game for WVU Athletes

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
Juwan Staten
Basketball

WATCH: Juwan Staten Discusses Joining Best Virginia for 2022 TBT

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022