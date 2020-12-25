OFFICIAL: WVU DL Quay Mays Announces Intent to Transfer

On Thursday night, West Virginia defensive lineman Quay Mays announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal.

"Based on my experience at West Virginia University, I felt it was best to enter the transfer portal. I appreciate the Mountaineer fanbase for welcoming me in with open arms and reaching out to me through hard times for motivation, but I feel moving on from West Virginia is the best thing I can do for me and my 2 kids."

Mays came to West Virginia in 2020 via Northwest Mississippi Community College. In two seasons at the JUCO level, Mays totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick.

Mays saw limited action during the 2020 season, recording just four tackles on the year, with two tackles coming in the win over TCU.

Quay is the nephew of former West Virginia defensive back Alvoid Mays, who played for the Mountaineers from 1987-88.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly