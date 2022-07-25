O'Laughlin Named to Mackey Award Watch List

On Monday, West Virginia University redshirt junior tight end Mike O'Laughlin was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end with the winner selected by the John Mackey Award Committee.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) catches a pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

O'Laughlin has hauled in 32 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in 26 appearances throughout his Mountaineer career. He appeared in all 12 games as a freshman but has only seen action in 14 games the last two seasons due to injuries.

The Glen Ellyn, Illinois native has earned Academic All-Big 12 honors in all three seasons.

2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Brock Bowers - Georgia

Cameron Latu - Alabama

John Samuel - Auburn

Austin Stogner - South Carolina

Jaheim Bell - South Carolina

Michael Trigg - Ole Miss

Darnell Washington - Georgia

Arik Gilbert - Georgia

Jacob Warren - Tennessee

Ben Bresnahan - Vanderbilt

Michael Mayer - Notre Dame

Isaac Rex - BYU

Sam Laporta - Iowa

Payne Durham - Purdue

Erick Ali - Michigan

Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan

Brenton Strange - Penn State

Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota

Luke Ford - Illinois

Theo Johnson - Penn State

Will Mallory - Miami

Marshon Ford - Louisville

David Allen - Clemson

Camren Mcdonald - Florida

Blake Whitehart - Wake Forest

George Takacs - Boston College

Gavin Bartholomew - Pittsburgh

Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford

Terrance Ferguson - Oregon

Brady Russell - Colorado

Michael Ezeike - UCLA

Dalton Kincaid - Utah

Luke Musgrave - Oregon State

Devin Culp - Washington

Malcolm Epps - USC

Ben Sims - Baylor

Baylor Cupp - Texas Tech

Mike O’laughlin - West Virginia

Brayden Willis - Oklahoma

Ja’tavion Sanders - Texas

Christian Trahan - Houston

Tyrick James - Tulane

Josh Whyle - Cincinnati

Ryan Jones - East Carolina

Leonard Taylor - Cincinnati

Ke’more Gamble - UCF

Mark Redman - San Diego State

Sam Olson - San Jose State

Kris Leach - Kent State

Christian Sims - Bowling Green

Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana

Oscar Cardenas - UTSA

Rivaldo Fairweather - FIU

Joshua Simon - WKU

