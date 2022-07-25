Skip to main content

O'Laughlin Named to Mackey Award Watch List

West Virginia University tight end Mike O'Laughlin selected to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

On Monday, West Virginia University redshirt junior tight end Mike O'Laughlin was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end with the winner selected by the John Mackey Award Committee. 

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) catches a pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) catches a pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

O'Laughlin has hauled in 32 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in 26 appearances throughout his Mountaineer career. He appeared in all 12 games as a freshman but has only seen action in 14 games the last two seasons due to injuries.

The Glen Ellyn, Illinois native has earned Academic All-Big 12 honors in all three seasons.

2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Brock Bowers - Georgia

Cameron Latu - Alabama

John Samuel - Auburn

Austin Stogner - South Carolina

Jaheim Bell - South Carolina

Michael Trigg - Ole Miss

Darnell Washington - Georgia

Arik Gilbert - Georgia

Jacob Warren - Tennessee

Ben Bresnahan - Vanderbilt

Michael Mayer - Notre Dame

Isaac Rex - BYU

Sam Laporta - Iowa

Payne Durham - Purdue

Erick Ali - Michigan

Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan

Brenton Strange - Penn State

Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota

Luke Ford - Illinois

Theo Johnson - Penn State

Will Mallory - Miami

Marshon Ford - Louisville

David Allen - Clemson

Camren Mcdonald - Florida

Blake Whitehart - Wake Forest

George Takacs - Boston College

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Gavin Bartholomew - Pittsburgh

Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford

Terrance Ferguson - Oregon

Brady Russell - Colorado

Michael Ezeike - UCLA

Dalton Kincaid - Utah

Luke Musgrave - Oregon State

Devin Culp - Washington

Malcolm Epps - USC

Ben Sims - Baylor

Baylor Cupp - Texas Tech

Mike O’laughlin - West Virginia

Brayden Willis - Oklahoma

Ja’tavion Sanders - Texas

Christian Trahan - Houston

Tyrick James - Tulane

Josh Whyle - Cincinnati

Ryan Jones - East Carolina

Leonard Taylor - Cincinnati

Ke’more Gamble - UCF

Mark Redman - San Diego State

Sam Olson - San Jose State

Kris Leach - Kent State

Christian Sims - Bowling Green

Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana

Oscar Cardenas - UTSA

Rivaldo Fairweather - FIU

Joshua Simon - WKU

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 10.56.38 AM
Big 12

MAILBAG: Chris Henry Jr., National Relevance, Secondary Concerns, + More

By Schuyler Callihan27 minutes ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
Best Virginia
Basketball

Day Two Preview of The Basketball Tournament's West Virginia Region

By Jakob Janoski1 hour ago
Photo by Matt Sunday
Mountaineers in the Pros

Team + Individual Stats from Best Virginia's Win Over Virginia Dream

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
Best Virginia guard Jamel Morris driving to the basket
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Cruises in TBT Opener

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Teyvon Myers, Kevin Jones / Best Virginia vs. WoCo Showtime
Mountaineers in the Pros

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Virginia Dream

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
USATSI_17096329_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Schuyler Callihan's 2022 WVU Football Game-by-Game Predictions

By Schuyler Callihan21 hours ago
Depth chart reactions (5)
Big 12

Hot Clicks: Future of Big 12, Lyons Backs Neal Brown, Huggs' Message + More

By Schuyler CallihanJul 24, 2022 11:07 AM EDT