O'Laughlin Named to Mackey Award Watch List
On Monday, West Virginia University redshirt junior tight end Mike O'Laughlin was named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The Award is given annually to the most outstanding tight end with the winner selected by the John Mackey Award Committee.
O'Laughlin has hauled in 32 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in 26 appearances throughout his Mountaineer career. He appeared in all 12 games as a freshman but has only seen action in 14 games the last two seasons due to injuries.
The Glen Ellyn, Illinois native has earned Academic All-Big 12 honors in all three seasons.
2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List
Brock Bowers - Georgia
Cameron Latu - Alabama
John Samuel - Auburn
Austin Stogner - South Carolina
Jaheim Bell - South Carolina
Michael Trigg - Ole Miss
Darnell Washington - Georgia
Arik Gilbert - Georgia
Jacob Warren - Tennessee
Ben Bresnahan - Vanderbilt
Michael Mayer - Notre Dame
Isaac Rex - BYU
Sam Laporta - Iowa
Payne Durham - Purdue
Erick Ali - Michigan
Luke Schoonmaker - Michigan
Brenton Strange - Penn State
Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota
Luke Ford - Illinois
Theo Johnson - Penn State
Will Mallory - Miami
Marshon Ford - Louisville
David Allen - Clemson
Camren Mcdonald - Florida
Blake Whitehart - Wake Forest
George Takacs - Boston College
Gavin Bartholomew - Pittsburgh
Benjamin Yurosek - Stanford
Terrance Ferguson - Oregon
Brady Russell - Colorado
Michael Ezeike - UCLA
Dalton Kincaid - Utah
Luke Musgrave - Oregon State
Devin Culp - Washington
Malcolm Epps - USC
Ben Sims - Baylor
Baylor Cupp - Texas Tech
Mike O’laughlin - West Virginia
Brayden Willis - Oklahoma
Ja’tavion Sanders - Texas
Christian Trahan - Houston
Tyrick James - Tulane
Josh Whyle - Cincinnati
Ryan Jones - East Carolina
Leonard Taylor - Cincinnati
Ke’more Gamble - UCF
Mark Redman - San Diego State
Sam Olson - San Jose State
Kris Leach - Kent State
Christian Sims - Bowling Green
Johnny Lumpkin - Louisiana
Oscar Cardenas - UTSA
Rivaldo Fairweather - FIU
Joshua Simon - WKU
