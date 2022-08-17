PacMan and Pat McAfee Attending the Backyard Brawl

In between segments of the Pat McAfee Show, former West Virginia punter Pat McAfee and defensive back Adam "PacMan" Jones, were catching up in McAfee's tent he had set up at the Indianapolis Colts' training camp when Jones stopped by to say hi to his fellow WVU alum. Jones asked McAfee if he was attending the Backyard Brawl where McAfee replied, "I think so", then when McAfee followed with the same question Jones said, "Yeah, I'm going." McAfee reciprocated with "Alright, let's do it."

Jones donned the Old Gold and Blue from 2002-2004. As a junior, he was a first team All-Big East selection and is ranked third on West Virginia's career kickoff return yardage list with 1,475 yards. He is ranked 11th on the school's career punt return yardage list with 404 yards, while ranking eighth on punt returns at 10.92 yards per return.

Jones was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 6th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and only spent two years with the organization before he was suspended for a season for a violation of league personal conduct policy.

Sep 11, 2004; Orlando, FL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers return man Adam "Pacman" Jones. Photo by USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Preston Mack

In 2008, he appeared in nine games for the Dallas Cowboys which resulted in another short stint after being out of the NFL a second time in 2009. A year later, he latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals and found success throughout his eight seasons with the franchise. In 2014, he was named a first team All-Pro doing most of his damage on special teams as a returner (31.3 yards/kick return). He followed that up by earning his one and only Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

After being released by the Bengals in 2017, he signed with the Denver Broncos during the preseason, but only made two starts and seven appearances on the year before he was released.

Jones finished his NFL career with 522 tackles, 12 fumble recoveries, 7 forced fumbles and 17 interceptions. On special teams, he racked up 1,944 yards on 192 punt returns and 3,232 yards on 125 kick returns.

Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ; USA; West Virginia Mountaineers kicker Pat McAfee (40) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Jeremy Kash (48) in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

McAfee became the program's all-time scoring leader (384) during his time as a Mountaineer from 2005-2008 and ranks third in average yards per punt at 43.7 behind Todd Sauerbrun's (1991-94) 46.2 ypp and Nick O'Toole's (2013-15) 43.9 average.

McAfee, who earned two Pro Bowls (2014, 2016) and All-Pro in 2014, spent eight seasons in the NFL averaging 46.4 yards per punt, and with that mark, which puts McAfee eighth all-time in NFL history and number one in the Colts franchise.

West Virginia and Pitt are scheduled to rekindle the Backyard Brawl September 1st at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN.

