Skip to main content

PacMan and Pat McAfee Attending the Backyard Brawl

Two WVU greats say they will be in attendance for the Backyard Brawl.

In between segments of the Pat McAfee Show, former West Virginia punter Pat McAfee and defensive back Adam "PacMan" Jones, were catching up in McAfee's tent he had set up at the Indianapolis Colts' training camp when Jones stopped by to say hi to his fellow WVU alum. Jones asked McAfee if he was attending the Backyard Brawl where McAfee replied, "I think so", then when McAfee followed with the same question Jones said, "Yeah, I'm going." McAfee reciprocated with "Alright, let's do it."

Jones donned the Old Gold and Blue from 2002-2004. As a junior, he was a first team All-Big East selection and is ranked third on West Virginia's career kickoff return yardage list with 1,475 yards. He is ranked 11th on the school's career punt return yardage list with 404 yards, while ranking eighth on punt returns at 10.92 yards per return. 

Jones was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 6th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and only spent two years with the organization before he was suspended for a season for a violation of league personal conduct policy.

Sep 11, 2004; Orlando, FL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers return man Adam "Pacman" Jones.

Sep 11, 2004; Orlando, FL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers return man Adam "Pacman" Jones.

In 2008, he appeared in nine games for the Dallas Cowboys which resulted in another short stint after being out of the NFL a second time in 2009. A year later, he latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals and found success throughout his eight seasons with the franchise. In 2014, he was named a first team All-Pro doing most of his damage on special teams as a returner (31.3 yards/kick return). He followed that up by earning his one and only Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

After being released by the Bengals in 2017, he signed with the Denver Broncos during the preseason, but only made two starts and seven appearances on the year before he was released.

Jones finished his NFL career with 522 tackles, 12 fumble recoveries, 7 forced fumbles and 17 interceptions. On special teams, he racked up 1,944 yards on 192 punt returns and 3,232 yards on 125 kick returns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ; USA; West Virginia Mountaineers kicker Pat McAfee (40) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Jeremy Kash (48) in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ; USA; West Virginia Mountaineers kicker Pat McAfee (40) attempts a field goal out of the hold of Jeremy Kash (48) in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium.

McAfee became the program's all-time scoring leader (384) during his time as a Mountaineer from 2005-2008 and ranks third in average yards per punt at 43.7 behind Todd Sauerbrun's (1991-94) 46.2 ypp and Nick O'Toole's (2013-15) 43.9 average. 

McAfee, who earned two Pro Bowls (2014, 2016) and All-Pro in 2014, spent eight seasons in the NFL averaging 46.4 yards per punt, and with that mark, which puts McAfee eighth all-time in NFL history and number one in the Colts franchise.

West Virginia and Pitt are scheduled to rekindle the Backyard Brawl September 1st at 7:00 pm EST on ESPN. 

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.
Basketball

West Virginia to Compete in the 2023 FT. Myers Tip-Off

By Christopher Hall56 minutes ago
Dec 12, 1970; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys linebacker (54) Chuck Howley in action against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 6-2.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Chuck Howley is one Step Closer to the NFL Hall of Fame

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Doug Nester
Football

Nester Brings Versatility to the Offensive Line

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_16895322_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Kenny Robinson Kicked Out of Practice for Second Straight Day

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
USATSI_17616051_168388579_lowres (3)
Basketball

Jersey Numbers for 2022-23 WVU Basketball Season

By Schuyler Callihan5 hours ago
Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Sports Illustrated 2022 Preseason Top 25

By Christopher Hall7 hours ago
_IPe3rtg
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Basketball Announces Addition of Josiah Davis

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 11.38.22 AM
noncategorized

Relatively Sports Ep. 5: The Face of AND1 Basketball, 'Main Event' Joins the Show

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago