Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

PFF Ranks Tykee Smith as Top 5 Returning DB

West Virginia defensive back Tykee Smith is ranked among the best
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia Univerisity Mountaineer defensive back Tykee Smith is ranked fifth according to Pro Football Focus, making him one of the top DB's returning to college football for the 2021 season. 

Pro Football Focus continuously had the sophomore ranked as one of the top coverage defensive backs throughout the 2020 season. Additionally, they have Smith ranked No. 24 overall in their best college football players returning next season. 

Smith had a team-leading two interceptions and was second on the team in tackles (61), solo tackles (33), and tackles for a loss with 8.0 last season. The sophomore tallied at least one tackle for a loss in six of the nine games, and both interceptions came in their endzone.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Pro Football Focus also selected Smith as a First Team All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 Conference, Third Team AP All-American, and FWAA Second Team All-American.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

ESPN's Seth Greenberg, left, and Jay Bilas try to explain a flagrant foul situation to fans during the GameDay segment before the Kentucky-Kansas Saturday, January 26, 2019. Espn Gameday At Rupp January 26 2019
Basketball

Jay Bilas Believes WVU will be a "Handful" Come Tournament Time

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

PFF Ranks Tykee Smith as Top 5 Returning DB

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) recorded his 11th double double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the Mountaineers 74-66 win on Tuesday night.
Basketball

Sherman and Culver Carry Mountaineers Past TCU

Culver
Basketball

WATCH: Derek Culver Postgame Press Conference | TCU

zoom_0
Basketball

WATCH: Taz Sherman Postgame Press Conference | TCU

zoom_1
Basketball

WATCH: Bob Huggins Postgame Press Conference | TCU

IS_GuI1A
Basketball

No. 10 West Virginia Handles Business With Win Over TCU

Randy Mazey Furfari Award 2
Baseball

West Virginia Slides in this Week's NCBWA Rankings