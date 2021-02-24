PFF Ranks Tykee Smith as Top 5 Returning DB

West Virginia Univerisity Mountaineer defensive back Tykee Smith is ranked fifth according to Pro Football Focus, making him one of the top DB's returning to college football for the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus continuously had the sophomore ranked as one of the top coverage defensive backs throughout the 2020 season. Additionally, they have Smith ranked No. 24 overall in their best college football players returning next season.

Smith had a team-leading two interceptions and was second on the team in tackles (61), solo tackles (33), and tackles for a loss with 8.0 last season. The sophomore tallied at least one tackle for a loss in six of the nine games, and both interceptions came in their endzone.

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Tykee Smith (23) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus also selected Smith as a First Team All-American and earned First Team All-Big 12 Conference, Third Team AP All-American, and FWAA Second Team All-American.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly