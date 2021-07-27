Pick Six Preview Selects Stills and Wright Jr. for Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

This marks the eighth preseason honor for Stills while Wright Jr. makes his first preseason selection appearance

Pick Six Previews recently released its 2021 Preseason Preview and named West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills and receiver Winston Wright Jr. to the Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team.

Stills led the Mountaineers in tackles for a loss with 10.5 and the defensive line group with 35 tackles during the 2020 season to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. He had a season-high seven tackles and 2.0 tackles for a loss versus Texas Tech. Stills recorded a TFL in nine of West Virginia's ten games last year.

Stills has accumulated 75 tackles for his career, including 28.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks.

Winston Wright Jr. hauled in a team-leading 70 receptions and led the team with 553 last season to go with two touchdowns, including two 100 yard+ performances, both coming on the road versus Texas Tech (126) and Oklahoma State (127). The junior has nabbed 66 receptions for 650 yards and two touchdowns in his Mountaineer career.

Pick Six Previews launched in 2012, and over the past nine seasons, its BCS and Power 5 predictions have been rated the “Most Accurate” in the nation by Stassen.com who has been tracking prediction accuracy for decades.

