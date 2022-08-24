Pitt Names Starting QB

On Wednesday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi held an unscheduled press conference to announce USC transfer Kedon Slovis as the Pitt Panthers starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

Slovis ended the 2021 season with a lower leg injury, finishing the year with 2,158 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Oct 30, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) drops back to pass against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

His career got off to a fast start, garnering first team Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and was the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and Associated Press Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year after tossing for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. However, his development slowed in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, only appearing in six games but threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Removing three games from his resume where he saw minimal action Slovis is averaging 312.5 yards per game for his career.

