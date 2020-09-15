Players of the Week: Eastern Kentucky Edition

On Tuesday, West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown announced the "Players of the Week" after the blowout win over Eastern Kentucky. He also unveiled a new award named the Blue-Collar Award, an honor given to the recipient for their work ethic.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Alonzo Addae – 7 tackles, 1 interception

Kevin Kinder - WVU Football

“He was a starter on punt return and kickoff. Had a huge play on kickoff right after they returned the one for a touchdown that got called back – in his first game as a Mountaineer.”

Offensive Lineman of the Week

“Mike Brown, without a doubt, played his best game in a Mountaineer uniform. Graded out at 87%. Had the highest production grade of anybody that played on the O-line.”

Defensive Player of the Week

Tony Fields - 10 tackles

“In his first action as a Mountaineer, he had eight solo tackles, two assists. I thought he flew around and played at a really high speed.”

Offensive Player of the Week

Leddie Brown – 10 carries 123 yards 1 reception 15 yards 3 touchdowns total

Ben Queen - WVU Football

“Ten rushes, 123 yards. One reception for 15 yards – three touchdowns on the day. The most impressive stat to me and something that we’ve talked a lot about and he’s made a point of emphasis, is zero negative yardage play. He had zero runs with negative yardage.”

Blue-Collar Award

Jackson Knipper

“It’s meant to be a tip of the hat to the people here at West Virginia. This goes to a player that does behind the scenes work that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet but is important to our success, and this player played 31 snaps on offense was and an integral part in our run game. Started on our punt return unit and did a nice job ensuring the kick and started on our field goal unit in his first extensive action.”

Scout Team Players of the Week

Offense

Trent Jackson

“Did a really nice job leading that group.”

Defense

Lanell Carr

“Lanell is a guy that showed up on the stat sheet – got a sack. You like to see when guys perform well on scout team and then to get an opportunity, and Lanell took advantage of that opportunity. I think he’s got a lot of potential. He’ll be a guy that plays a lot of football during the course of his career.”

Special Teams Player

Quamaezius Mosby

“He’s done a great job for us all fall camp. He got an opportunity to run down on kickoff and made a great play, an open-field tackle.”

Juice Squad

Evan Matthes

“This is really important now. We always have what we call the “juice squad” on the sidelines during the games, and it's even more important since we don’t have fans. We had a bunch of guys that were up for this award, but the guy that did the best was our backup punter Evan Matthes.”