Pro Football Focus Puts Doege on the Heisman Watchlist

West Virginia University quarterback Jarret Doege made quite the impression on Pro Football Focus over the weekend and placed Doege as one of the five Heisman favorites after the second week of college football.

Doege only played the first half of the 56-10 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. He completed eight of his first nine pass attempts and finished the afternoon 19-25, hitting eight different receivers for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought Jarret, in particular, threw the ball well,” said head coach Neal Brown. “There's probably two throws that if he throws the ball where it needs to be, he's probably at 300 plus yards in the first half and he's probably up for some of those weekly awards, but he will get better.”

Brown also noted that he saw improvement from the last time he took the field in the 2019 season finale win at TCU.

“I thought he made a couple of significant throws that, on the same type of throw, he struggled with at the end of last year.”

Adding, “I was really excited about how he prepared, and I was excited about his demeanor in the game, really even keel.”

West Virginia is off this week before traveling to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State University Cowboys Saturday, September 26, at 3:30 pm EST televised either on ABC or ESPN.

Doege is currently 3-1 as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers with the only loss coming to the Cowboys.

