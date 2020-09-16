SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Pro Football Focus Puts Doege on the Heisman Watchlist

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University quarterback Jarret Doege made quite the impression on Pro Football Focus over the weekend and placed Doege as one of the five Heisman favorites after the second week of college football.

Doege only played the first half of the 56-10 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. He completed eight of his first nine pass attempts and finished the afternoon 19-25, hitting eight different receivers for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought Jarret, in particular, threw the ball well,” said head coach Neal Brown. “There's probably two throws that if he throws the ball where it needs to be, he's probably at 300 plus yards in the first half and he's probably up for some of those weekly awards, but he will get better.”

Brown also noted that he saw improvement from the last time he took the field in the 2019 season finale win at TCU.

“I thought he made a couple of significant throws that, on the same type of throw, he struggled with at the end of last year.”

Adding, “I was really excited about how he prepared, and I was excited about his demeanor in the game, really even keel.”

West Virginia is off this week before traveling to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State University Cowboys Saturday, September 26, at 3:30 pm EST televised either on ABC or ESPN.

Doege is currently 3-1 as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers with the only loss coming to the Cowboys.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshman Receiver Sam Brown is off to a Hot Start

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown: “He played better than I thought he would really. He was a little bit up and down last week.”

Christopher Hall

Players of the Week: Eastern Kentucky Edition

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown announced the players of the week following the win over Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

by

Christopher Hall

Neal Brown Impressed by Tony Fields II: "He's Going to Play in the NFL"

WVU linebacker Tony Fields II put on a show in his Mountaineer debut

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Gives Explanation for DE Sean Martin's Absence vs EKU

The standout true freshman from Bluefield did not play in the team's season opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Football Report Card Week 1

Reviewing how all three sides of the ball did this past weekend for the Mountaineers

Schuyler Callihan

3 Good, 3 Not So Good Things from West Virginia's Win Over EKU

Reviewing the good and the bad from the Mountaineers' win

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Discusses the Good and the Bad from Week 1

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown gives his final thoughts and points out the positive and negative from the win over Eastern Kentucky

Christopher Hall

Addae Shines in Mountaineer Debut

Alonzo Addae expresses gratitude for opportunity as the West Virginia University free safety has a big day in the season opener

Christopher Hall

Battle 4 Atlantis has a new Temporary Venue

West Virginia University is one of eight teams competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis that now has a new location

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Offers First Impressions of Freshman QB Garrett Greene

Head coach Neal Brown loved what he saw from freshman QB Garrett Greene

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP