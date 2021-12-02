Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    REPORT: Jordan Lesley Named a Finalist for Head Coaching Vacancy

    West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley named one of four finalists for head coaching gig
    Author:

    According to Jordan Brice of FootballScoop.com, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was scheduled to meet with his alma mater Troy Unversity for the head coaching vacancy on Thursday. Lesley played for Troy from 2000-04 and got his first coaching gig with the university in 2006 under legendary head coach Larry Blakeney. 

    Lesley joined West Virginia head coach Neal Brown in 2019 as the defensive line coach before becoming co-defensive coordinator with defensive back Jahmile Addae following the sudden departure of Vic Koenning prior to the 2020 season. Addae left to become the defensive back coach at Georgia in the offseason, clearing the way for Lesley to take over as defensive coordinator. 

    Last season, the Mountaineer defense led the nation in pass defense, ranked fourth in total defense (291.4), 21st in scoring defense (20.5), 23red in interceptions (11), No. 24 in pass efficiency defense (121.52) and 28th in rushing defense (131.8).

    The West Virginia defense battle struggled with depth this season, running thin at linebacker and in the secondary due to injuries. However, the Mountaineers were 11th nationally in red zone defense, 18th in fourth down defense (42%), No. 26 in third down defense (34%) and 29th in tackles for a loss (79). 

    Read More

    FULL STORY HERE: Sources: Troy's finalists include Alabama, Kentucky, West Virginia assistants; final interviews underway

    You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Co-defensive coordinator (Jordan Lesley)
    Football

    REPORT: Jordan Lesley Named a Finalist for Head Coaching Vacancy

    48 seconds ago
    Monongalia County Ballpark host the West Virginia Mountaineers and the West Virginia Black Bears a Pirate baseball affiliate.
    Baseball

    WVU Releases the 2022 Baseball Schedule

    4 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 12.27.34 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: WVU Lands Familiar Face in JUCO Linebacker

    6 hours ago
    E40uA5-WUAUaMKP
    Recruiting

    Who's Committed, Who WVU is Targeting, Scouting Reports + More

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17226869_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Two Mountaineers Earn All-Big 12 Honors, Several Others Receive Honorable Mention

    6 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 11.15.58 AM
    Recruiting

    WVU Falls Out of SI All-American's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17226674_168388579_lowres (1)
    Football

    Possible Bowl Destinations + Matchups for West Virginia

    8 hours ago
    Sam Brown
    Football

    WVU Football Transfer Tracker

    9 hours ago