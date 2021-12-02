REPORT: Jordan Lesley Named a Finalist for Head Coaching Vacancy

According to Jordan Brice of FootballScoop.com, West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was scheduled to meet with his alma mater Troy Unversity for the head coaching vacancy on Thursday. Lesley played for Troy from 2000-04 and got his first coaching gig with the university in 2006 under legendary head coach Larry Blakeney.

Lesley joined West Virginia head coach Neal Brown in 2019 as the defensive line coach before becoming co-defensive coordinator with defensive back Jahmile Addae following the sudden departure of Vic Koenning prior to the 2020 season. Addae left to become the defensive back coach at Georgia in the offseason, clearing the way for Lesley to take over as defensive coordinator.

Last season, the Mountaineer defense led the nation in pass defense, ranked fourth in total defense (291.4), 21st in scoring defense (20.5), 23red in interceptions (11), No. 24 in pass efficiency defense (121.52) and 28th in rushing defense (131.8).

The West Virginia defense battle struggled with depth this season, running thin at linebacker and in the secondary due to injuries. However, the Mountaineers were 11th nationally in red zone defense, 18th in fourth down defense (42%), No. 26 in third down defense (34%) and 29th in tackles for a loss (79).

FULL STORY HERE: Sources: Troy's finalists include Alabama, Kentucky, West Virginia assistants; final interviews underway

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly