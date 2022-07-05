Skip to main content

REPORT: The Big 12 is Seeking 6 Members from the Pac 12

The Big 12 potentially adding six members from the Pac 12 Conference

Multiple outlets reported Sunday the Big 12 Conference will be meeting with four Pac 12 Conference teams, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado on Tuesday to expand the conference to 16 teams in a reaction following the announcement last week that UCLA and USC were leaving the Pac 12 for the Big 10 Conference. 

Sep 2, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; A general view of the Big 12 logo at Floyd Casey Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs.

The Pac 12 announced on Monday they were beginning its TV negotiations with its 10 remaining members. Nonetheless, Dennis Dodd of CBS reported on Tuesday the Big 12 is expected to send additional offers to Oregon and Washington. However, the two programs have also been linked to future additions for the Big Ten Conference, but the scenario only seems likely if Notre Dame decides to join the Big Ten, which Notre Dame seems to be the key whether the Big Ten will continue to add schools for a 20-member super conference. Meanwhile, the fear of the SEC poaching four programs from the ACC to push its membership up to 20 is spreading as well.    

As for the Big 12, everything is on the table, including a possible merger with the Pac 12 according to Dodd

