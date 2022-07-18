Skip to main content

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

The Big 12 Conference is looking towards Notre Dame and NBC for a possible new GOR deal

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. 

Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA and USC jumped from the Pac 12 Conference to the Big 10 Conference. The Big 10 is expected to distribute $80-100 million per school with its new deal with Fox which is set to begin in 2026. Notre Dame's current deal pays out approximately 15 million per year while its deal with the ACC is around $10-11 Million per year and is looking to increase it to $75 million annually, and for NBC to commit, the network is searching for a conference to shoulder some of the programming, and according to Dodd's report, the Big 12 has emerged as a strong option to fill NBC's shoulder programming needs.

No details have emerged on what the deal would look like, but newly hired Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced last week during the league's two-day media event, the Big 12 "is open for business." Yormark is looking to make a name for himself in collegiate athletics, much like he did when bringing a professional franchise back to Brooklyn, moving the New Jersey Nets to a new arena in the NYC Burrough as the CEO of the Nets. Naturally, the Big 12 is looking to keep up with the SEC and Big Ten's new billion-dollar deals. 

NBC's negotiations are expected to extend over the next 2-3 weeks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Teyvon Myers
Mountaineers in the Pros

Teyvon Myers Returns to Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Victor Scott
Baseball

Victor Scott Drafted by the Cardinals

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Jacob Watters
Baseball

Watters Drafted by the Athletics

By Christopher Hall1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 1.06.22 PM
Recruiting

2023 WR Jaren Hamilton Drops Top Schools

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
hamilton-maurice-27121-7
Football

Freshmen Faces: OL Maurice Hamilton Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Untitled design - 2022-07-18T112314.584
Football

JT Daniels Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Schuyler Callihan4 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-07-18T093621.282
Big 12

MAILBAG: Replacing Erik Martin, Best Virginia's Last Roster Spot, Realignment + More

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago