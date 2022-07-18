REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR.

Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA and USC jumped from the Pac 12 Conference to the Big 10 Conference. The Big 10 is expected to distribute $80-100 million per school with its new deal with Fox which is set to begin in 2026. Notre Dame's current deal pays out approximately 15 million per year while its deal with the ACC is around $10-11 Million per year and is looking to increase it to $75 million annually, and for NBC to commit, the network is searching for a conference to shoulder some of the programming, and according to Dodd's report, the Big 12 has emerged as a strong option to fill NBC's shoulder programming needs.



No details have emerged on what the deal would look like, but newly hired Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced last week during the league's two-day media event, the Big 12 "is open for business." Yormark is looking to make a name for himself in collegiate athletics, much like he did when bringing a professional franchise back to Brooklyn, moving the New Jersey Nets to a new arena in the NYC Burrough as the CEO of the Nets. Naturally, the Big 12 is looking to keep up with the SEC and Big Ten's new billion-dollar deals.

NBC's negotiations are expected to extend over the next 2-3 weeks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly