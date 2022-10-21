Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) will square off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) Saturday afternoon at three with the action broadcasting of FS1.

Standings

Schuyler: 3-3

Christopher: 3-3

Julia: 2-4

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 37, Texas Tech 33

Neal Brown is 0-3 against Texas Tech. Neal Brown is 6-13 in road games at WVU. Neal Brown is 5-10 in Big 12 road games at WVU. All the signs point to Texas Tech winning this football game, but I'm going against the trends in this one and picking the Mountaineers to get over .500 for the first time this season. Everyone wants to focus in on the Red Raider aerial attack and rightfully so. But for me, it's about limiting SaRodorick Thompson on the ground and West Virginia has the front to not only be able to control the line of scrimmage but create negative plays on the ground. Doing so will make Tech one dimensional and for a struggling secondary, that's what you want. Yes, they may throw it a ton but at least they know what's going to happen. Give me the Mountaineers in a shootout.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 34 Texas Tech 31

This game has all the makings of a shootout, and it might end up being just that but for the Mountaineers to capture their first win over Texas Tech since 2018, they will need to keep the defense off the field. Yes, the defense can help themselves by making plays but I'm not sure a 'track meet' is the recipe for success.

West Virginia has run the ball well this season, and CJ Donaldson is expected to see the field this weekend. Ideally, I'd like to see the bulk of his carries in the fourth quarter, which I suspect will be fewer than the season average, but a big bruising back leaning on a defense that's been trying to stop the run all afternoon could be the final nail in the coffin.

I don't believe the defense will stop Texas Tech's offense, the top passing offense in the league, but limiting possessions could slow the air attack down. However, Tech does lead the conference in interceptions thrown as well.

A young that could be forming the identity of an opportunistic defense will snag a couple turnovers, the Mountaineers will have a strong rushing attack to edge the Red Raiders 34-31.

Julia Mellett: West Virginia 35 - Texas Tech 30

Statistically, this is a Red Raider victory before the ball is even snapped. Neal Brown has never won against Texas Tech, has a lackluster record in Big 12 road games, and is coaching a team of banged up players. West Virginia Football in the Neal Brown era leaves a lot of questions unanswered, but a win tomorrow would be a big step in shifting the momentum.

Nevertheless, I'm ready for an evenly-matched game. As seen during the Baylor action, WVU has the potential to keep the numbers shoot-out-worthy. I think Mountaineer fans will see that again this week against a 3-3 Texas Tech team.

WVU's Dante Stills could move into first place in program TFLs during this game, and I'd venture to guess that he'll be on fire tomorrow; he has 47.5 TFLs to his name and needs at least 0.5 more to pass Grant Wiley for the school record.

WVU's defense, including LB Lee Kpogba, will likely follow, but the CBs are cause for concern. Texas Tech's Tyler Shough, who went to the same Chandler, Az. high school as WVU QB Nicco Marchiol, is a prolific passer; three-fourths of Texas Tech's offensive production comes through the air, and WVU's pass defense (No. 101 in the nation with 262.5 ypg allowed) leaves some to be desired.

The rest of the Red Raider offensive production is almost exclusively taken by senior RB SaRoderick Thompson. WVU's defensive backs are in for a track meet on Saturday. West Virginia is ranked No. 26 nationally and No. 2 in the league in rushing defense (112.0)

On the other side of the ball, I'm pretty confident in WVU's offensive play. OC Graham Harrell, former TTU QB, spoke highly of the wide outs and the remaining running backs during media availability on Tuesday. Texas Tech is No. 54 in passing yards allowed, surrendering 220.5 yards per game through the air, and I think that JT Daniels' arm will be out in full force tomorrow.

Cody Moyer: West Virginia 55 Texas Tech 49

As I updated the standings within our group chat, our buddy Cody Moyer chimed in and said, "I'd be undefeated." Well, now he gets his shot at the back half of the season. I for one will enjoy his analysis.

"The three-headed monster will take over in the backfield, Tony, CJ, and JJ. Kaden and Moose (Bryce Ford-Wheaton) will have a game.

WVU wins in a shootout 55 -49."

