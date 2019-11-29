On the final game of the season the senior class will look to go out as winners, despite not qualifying for a bowl game. Each of these players have contributed to the success of West Virginia football and deserve recognition for their efforts.

Kennedy McKoy-RB, Lexington, NC

McKoy has been a constant presence in the West Virginia backfield for the last four years. He kicked off his career by appearing in all 13 games and has played in at least 12 in the first three years of his career. A versatile back, McKoy has run for 2,131 career yards and 22 touchdowns to go with 498 receiving yards and three scores. He will graduate in December with a degree in sports management.

Adam Hensley-LB, Centerville, OH

Hensley has been a key player in terms of depth and special teams for the Mountaineers. Seeing time at both Mike and Will linebacker, he has provided support for outstanding players, such as David Long, Jr. Hensley will graduate next year with a degree in mechanical engineering and is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree.

Reese Donahue-DL, Milton, WV

A star at West Virginia powerhouse Cabell Midland, Donahue has contributed at defensive end for four years. A three-year starter, he has tallied 104 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his Mountaineer career. Donahue will graduate in December with a degree in exercise physiology.

Josh Norwood-DB, Valdosta, GA

Norwood has spent two years at West Virginia after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Community College and beginning his career at Ohio State. Spending time at both cornerback and safety, Norwood has made 42 career tackles, seven pass deflections, and one interception, an acrobatic play that resulted in a season-ending collarbone injury against Kansas State. Norwood will graduate next spring with a degree in multidisciplinary studies.

George Campbell-WR, Clearwater, FL

Campbell transferred to West Virginia for his final year of eligibility after spending four years at Florida State. With the Mountaineers, he has made 14 catches for 377 yards and six touchdowns, becoming well-known for his big play ability. Campbell is currently pursuing a master's degree in corporate and organizational communications.

Hakeem Bailey-DB, Atlanta, GA

Bailey is completing his third season with the Mountaineers after beginning his career at Iowa Western Community College. He has made 124 career tackles, broken up 17 passes, and made two interceptions. He graduated with a degree in multidisciplinary studies last August.

Deamonte Lindsay-LB, Martinsburg, WV

Lindsay has been a key special teamer and versatile defender, spending time at both safety and linebacker in his years in gold and blue. He has made 17 tackles and broken up one pass in his career while playing in 30 games. Lindsay graduated with a degree in multidisciplinary studies in August.

Keith Washington-DB, Prattville, AL

Washington will complete his second season as a Mountaineer after spending time at both Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Michigan. He has tallied 53 tackles in his career to go with an outstanding six interceptions. Washington graduated in August 2018, earning a degree in multidisciplinary studies.

Quondarius Qualls-LB, Farmerville, LA

Qualls has been a versatile contributor at linebacker, playing at the Sam position and on special teams before moving to Bandit as a senior. He has made 33 career tackles and 2.5 sacks since transferring to West Virginia from Northwest Mississippi Community College,. He earned a degree in multidisciplinary studies in December 2018 and is currently purring post-graduate education.

Shea Campbell-LB, Morgantown WV

Campbell has emerged late in his career as a key contributor after coming to West Virginia as a walk-on. He has put together solid numbers in just two seasons of action with 68 tackles and 8.0 tackles for loss. Campbell will graduate in December with a degree in multidisciplinary studies.

Devan Wade-DB, Westerville, OH

Wade has served as a key scout team player in the secondary and is now an important part of special teams as a senior. He came to West Virginia after spending time at both West Liberty and Columbus State Community College. He will graduate next December with a degree in athletic coaching education.

Colton McKivitz-OL, Jacobsburg, OH

McKivitz has been a steady member of the West Virginia offensive line, playing in a team-high 48 games. He has made 45 career starts, stepping in for the injured Yodny Cajuste as a true freshman. He graduated with a degree in wildlife and fisheries resources in August of 2019.

Rex Sunahara-LS, Bay Village, OH

Sunahara, son of Mountaineer volleyball coach Reed Sunahara, is in his third year at West Virginia, transferring from Rhode Island where he was a two-sport athlete in both football and basketball. He is a two-year starter and long snapper and has been named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation's best long snapper. He earned a degree in multidisciplinary studies, graduating in August 2019.

Kelby Wickline-OL, Stillwater, OK

Wickline has served as a strong presence on the offensive line, becoming a starter at right tackle in his senior season after beginning his career at UT-San Antonio and Jones County Junior College. He has played in 35 career games, starting 13 of them. He is a two-time graduate at West Virginia with a bachelor's in human resources management and a master's in communication studies.

Brenon Thrift-DL, Monroeville, PA

Thrift is in his third year at West Virginia, providing depth on the interior of the defensive line. He has made two tackles for the Mountaineers and also spent time at Temple, Penn State, and Lackawanna Community College. Thrift graduated in December 2018 with a degree in journalism.

Reuben Jones-DL, Lakeland, FL

Jones is completing his final year of eligibility at West Virginia as a graduate transfer from Michigan. He has 28 tackles in his one season in Morgantown, along with a pair of sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Jones is currently in pursuit of a master's degree in corporate and organizational communications.

Josh Growden-P, Sydney, Australia

Growden is spending one season for the Mountaineers, coming in as a graduate transfer from Louisiana State University. He has appeared in every game as the punter and placeholder, averaging 41.7 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards and 16 downed in inside the 20. Growden is currently studying to receive a master's degree in coaching and sport education.

Stone Wolfley-DL, Morgantown, WV

Wolfley, son of former Mountaineer Dale Wolfley has contributed on both sides of the ball at tight end and defensive end, as well as on special teams. He has made 35 career appearances since graduating from Morgantown High School. Wolfley will graduate in December with a degree in energy land management.

Zach Sandwisch-LB, Woodville, OH

Sandwisch is a four-year member of the football team, adding depth at multiple linebacker positions. He has appeared in 20 games at Mike linebacker, Bandit, and on special teams. Sandwich will graduate in December with a degree in multidisciplinary studies.

Eric Sjostedt-OL, Ystad, Sweden

Sjostedt has been part of the Mountaineer football program for three seasons. He has served as an important scout team player and provided depth at tackle. Sjostedt is set to graduate in May, earning a degree in geography.

Nate Green-DL, Wellsburg, WV

Green has been a key player in a scout team role in his time at West Virginia. He has been a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll. He will graduate in August 2020 with a degree in multidisciplinary studies.

Eli Drummond-FB, Bridgeport, WV

Drummond has served roles on both the scout team and special teams. He has appeared in gold and blue 17 times. He is set to graduate in May, earning a degree in exercise physiology.