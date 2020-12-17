Several Mountaineers Named to All-Big 12 Teams

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced, running back Leddie Brown, defensive lineman Darius Stills, and linebacker Tony Fields II were named First Team All-Big 12 while safety Alonzo Addae, offensive lineman Michael Brown, defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, and Winston Wright Jr were named Second Team All-Big 12.

Brown finished second in the Big 12 with 945 rushing yards, averaging 105.0 per game, and third in the conference in rushing touchdowns with nine. He had 1,145 total yards and 11 touchdowns on the year.

Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year Darius Stills ended the regular season at 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and an interception.

Big 12 Newcomer of the Year Tony Fields II led the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.8), accumulating a team-leading 88 tackles, four tackles for a loss, a sack, and an interception.

Freshman Akheem Mesidor led the team in sacks with five, ranking him eighth in the conference, and finished the regular season with 22 tackles and 6.5 tackles for a loss.

Winston Wright Jr. has a team-leading 45 receptions for a team-leading 528 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second year, Michael Brown started a right guard and was pivotal in the Mountaineers, nearly doubling their rushing total from a season ago, averaging 145.4 yards per game.

Earning All-Big 12 honorable mention were Chase Behrndt (OL), Zach Frazier (OL), Dreshun Miller (DB), Jeffery Pooler Jr. (DL), Tykee Smith (DB), Dante Stills (DL), and Brandon Yates (OL).

