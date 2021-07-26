Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Shane Lyons Comments on Conference Realignment

West Virginia Director of Athletics Shane Lyons breaks silence
Author:
Publish date:

A week after Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby stood at the podium during the opening of Big 12 Media Days, stating, “A motivation for conference expansion or realignment, it’s gone, or just not there at this point in time,” it was reported by the Houston Chronicle that Oklahoma University and the University of Texas is seeking membership in the SEC.

Naturally, it triggered a whirlwind of statements made by Big 12 officials, followed by emergency meetings and a last-ditch effort to retain the two programs, even offering them a bigger piece of the pie.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons broke his silence in an interview on the Brandon Lowe Show Monday morning but was unwilling to go in-depth on the conference realignment issue that may dissolve the Big 12 Conference.

“We all know what’s been in the news the past week, and rest assured that we’re constantly monitoring and looking at various options for WVU regarding this situation with realignment,” said Lyons. Also adding, “We’re going to do what’s best for West Virginia University and West Virginia athletics.”

During the interview, it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas will indeed move to the SEC, but no timetable has been set when the two will depart the Big 12. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Shane Lyons
Football

Shane Lyons Comments on Conference Realignment

USATSI_15997884_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Texas, Oklahoma Make Official Decision on Big 12 Membership

Untitled design
Football

WVU Football Alums, 2022 Commits React to Possible Big 12 Shakeup

Madison Jeffrey
Baseball

Madison Jeffrey Inks Deal with the Dodgers

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Darius Stills Placed on Injury List

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks to reporters during the press conference cancelling tournament games at Sprint Center.
Big 12

Big 12 Conference Executive Committee Meets with Oklahoma and Texas Presidents

USATSI_13910914_168388579_lowres
Big 12

Five Schools the Big 12 Should Target for Conference Affiliation

screen-shot-2021-06-24-at-42908-pm
Basketball

REPORT: James Okonkwo Reclassifies, Enrolls at WVU