Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons 'forced out'

On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. 

Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.

However, according to the report, there was also a belief among some at WVU that he should have been spending more time in the day-to-day management of WVU athletics rather than delegating responsibilities, and there were also concerns about the administration of the Mountaineer Athletic Club, the fundraising arm of the athletic department.

Lyons hired WVU football coach Neal Brown, but WVU officials are expected to wait until the end of the season to fully evaluate Brown’s status, and if Brown is fired, the university wants a new athletic director to hire the replacement.

