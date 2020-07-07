MountaineerMaven
Shea Campbell Heads to the Sunshine State for Final Year of Eligibility

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV native Shea Campbell has officially transferred to the University of West Florida, the home of the 2019 NCAA Division II National Champions. 

Campbell walked onto the West Virginia Football program in 2015 before earning a scholarship as a redshirt junior in 2018 where he was quickly working his way up the depth chart within the linebacking core.

He appeared in 11 games his junior season and received his first start at middle linebacker on the road against Iowa State after several linebackers went down with injuries. With the 'next man up' mantra, Campbell tallied 12 tackles (six solo) and two tackles for a loss. Then, was awarded WVU Defensive Champion the following week against Baylor after recording his first career interception.

During his senior season, Campbell registered 39 tackles, including 19 solo stops, two sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakup, including leading the team with a season-best eight tackles at TCU, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the season finale. 

Cambell exhausted his eligibility at West Virginia following the 2019 season but in an odd NCAA rule, he had a year of eligibility remaining by transferring down a level. He entered the transfer portal in late May and is now a University of West Florida Argonaut.  

Cambell finished his Mountaineer career with 80 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and an interception. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

Good Luck on the Pensacola Flatlands bro. Life's a beach !!

