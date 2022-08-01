Skip to main content

Stills Appears on the Bednarik Preseason Watch List

West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills named to Bednarik Preseason Watch List

On Monday, The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch list for the 28th Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football with senior West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills recognized for the preseason accolade.

Stills ended the 2021 season with 36 tackles, including 29 solo stops, seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one interception and was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 1, 2022, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 22, 2022. The winners of the 28th Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 8, 2022. The formal presentations of the award will be made at the 86th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala live from Atlantic City, NJ on March 10, 2023.

