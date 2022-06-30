The Big Ten Conference adds a Pair of West Coast Schools

On Thursday, Jon Wilner of the Pac 12 Hotline reported USC and UCLA are planning to part ways from the Pac 12 Conference in 2024 and join the Big Ten Conference. Multiple outlets around the country followed, confirming the report.

The addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten Conference gives the league 16 members.

The announcement comes a year after Texas and Oklahoma shook the college football world announcing their departure from the Big 12 Conference and opting to move in the SEC in 2025.

This could have ripple effects across other conferences and, again, brings more questions than answers. The remaining 10 members of the Pac 12 will face the same questions as the Big 12 Conference did last year. Will the Big 12 look to poach the Pac 12 as well? Will the remaining 10 schools add programs to preserve the conference? Only time will tell.

One thing is certain, speculation and rumors are going to run rampant in the coming days.

