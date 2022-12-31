The Giants Release David Sills

Former West Virginia University receiver David Sills was released by the New York Giants on Saturday.

Sills had 11 receptions for 106 yards in nine appearances and five starts during the season. He hauled in at least one reception in seven consecutive games before he was placed on the inactive list following the Giants loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30.

The former Mountaineer has played one snap in the Giants' last seven games since he was demoted.

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (13) gains yards after the catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sills has been with the Giants organization since 2019 either on the active roster or the practice squad after signing with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed with the Giants practice squad in September.

In 2020 he tested positive for COVID-19 in the offseason before suffering a broken foot in training camp, then again later contracting COVID late in the year, ending his season.

Sills made his first appearance for the Giants against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 24, 2021. Then, he recorded his first reception against Philly later in the season (Dec. 26) versus the Philadelphia Eagle.

For his career, he has 13 receptions for 123 yards.

In his final two seasons at West Virginia, he recorded 1,996 receiving yards on 123 receptions and 33 touchdowns.

