The Mountaineer Rushing Attack Continues to Improve

With a veteran offensive line and an all-conference running back, West Virginia looks to take another big step in the running game

West Virginia has been building from the inside out since Neal Brown’s arrival in Morgantown, and in year three, the offensive line (and defensive line, for that matter) is beginning to resemble a power five o-line.

In Brown’s first year, the Mountaineers averaged 73.2 rushing yards per game and seven touchdowns. Last year, West Virginia nearly doubled the output, producing 135.1 ypg and 15 touchdowns, and did it without a typical offseason that was sorely needed with a young group.

However, led by 2020 All-American Freshman and All-Big 12 Conference team selection Zach Frazier, the group is primed to take a big step forward.

“We’re better than we were a year ago, and I think a lot of that is our communication,” said Brown. “Zach Frazier being the leader up there. We’ve got more continuity. Basically, the same seven guys probably are rotating with the ones there. There is a lot of trust within that unit.”

There is not much mystery along the offensive line this year. Moving from left tackle to right tackle, Brandon Yates, James Gmiter, Zach Frazier, Jordan White/Doug Nester, and Parker Moorer/Wyatt Milum. Of course, none of this is definitive. There are two key battles upfront. At right guard, Jordan White and Virginia Tech transfer Doug Nester has been battling for the starting spot. Offensive line coach Matt Moore stated that White developed faster than expected during the spring practice period and had a good summer. Additionally, freshman Wyatt Milum is pushing Parker Moorer at right tackle.

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown running through drills during fall camp. Christopher Hall - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineer Maven

Last offseason, running back Leddie Brown spent his time building a relationship with the offensive line and getting a better understanding of the playbook. More specifically, he got the timing down with his linemen. This year, he’s spent more time with the receivers this offseason to increase his role in the passing game, while Tony Mathis Jr. has caught the coach’s attention and turned heads in the first scrimmage of fall camp.

Then there is a crucial part of the running game within the offense, the tight ends. They don’t get the glory they probably should, selling a run when it’s a pass and vice versa, along with getting to that second level or sealing off the edge. Mike O’Laughlin has been out due to a minor injury but is expected to be ready for the season opener, and T.J. Banks has gotten bigger and faster. They’re not only expected to be a bigger piece in the passing game but play a vital role in the running game.

“[Tight end] Coach [Travis] Trickett has done a really good job with them,” said Brown. “I have an understanding of who they’re working to and what their responsibility is. I think that we’ve made some adjustments as coaches to give us some better opportunity to get some of the looks we get, so I think that improves us as well.”

With the emergence of Tony Mathis Jr. and freshman running back Justin Johnson Jr. having a solid start to fall camp, plus a full offseason with a now veteran offensive line, the Mountaineers may end up in the top three in the Big 12 Conference in rushing. However, Brown said, “We’re not where we want to be.”

“I don’t know if any offensive coach is going to say a week into camp, 'Hey, our run game is right where it wants to be.’ It really takes a long time because you can’t work on it in the summer. You can go out there, and the guys can throw seven on seven, and it’s not exactly like it’s going to be in practice, but it’s quality reps. The run game is during spring ball and fall camp, that’s when you work on it, but I think we’re making progress.”

