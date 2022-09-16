The Mountaineer Youth's Impact: Sean Martin

Two full seasons of development have been enough for defensive end Sean Martin.

The Bluefield, W.Va. native, as most West Virginians do, had his sights set on leaving the state for college.

He emerged from Bluefield High School as ESPN and Rivals' top prospect in the state. Offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, N.C. State, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Virginia Tech lit the three-star defensive lineman's path toward Division I football.

Instead, he opted for home. I-79 beckoned him 219 miles north, to Morgantown. 2020 ushered in COVID eligibility, and Martin took that in stride. He committed 2020 and 2021's seasons as developmental; the former saw him used primarily on special teams.

His "freshman" season, in 2021, kickstarted his impact in the gold and blue; all 13 games featured 6-5, 279-pound Martin. He accrued 16 tackles, an assist on a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a fumble recovery. Still, he wasn't quite ready to start, and stood at No. 2 on the depth chart behind Taijh Alston.

"Coach Brown always told me that I'd be a two-year development guy," Martin said. "I really just had to get stronger and develop myself. Now, it's just a game. Making sure that I prepare for the game and watch enough film and know what the offense does really helps me out.

"From last year to now, I feel like football's way easier to me," Martin continued. "Just being able to know what I'm capable of, knowing I can make a difference to help the team... I really don't want to focus on other players and focus on myself."

After breaking his pinkie five weeks ago, Martin used his time in the restrictive club glove to focus on the fundamental sides of his game sans hands.

“What I really focused on this summer was just staying consistent, and just focusing on the fundamentals... just doing the little things,” Martin said.

"That was kind of really hard to adjust to using one hand," he said. "I'm not really a club guy. I'm more of a long-arm. I asked Doug [Nester], and he told me how to use it in games, so I really just learned how to use it."

He played in season opener Pitt with the club on, but got the nod to remove the distraction for last week's Kansas game.

"It had a toll on me," Martin said of blocking and tackling with one arm. "I really didn't perform well the last two weeks of camp just because I was too worried about my hand, so being able to take the club off really, I feel better now."

"Better" translated into two of WVU's three TFLs and a season-high four solo tackles against the Jayhawks. His Kansas tackles add up to six solo tackles thus far, tied with Rashad Ajayi for No. 3 in the Mountaineer defense and No. 7 in total tackles.

His trio of TFLs add to nine yards and handedly lead the team.

His single six-yard sack of Pitt's Kedon Slovis ranks him No. 3 on the team.

"Sean Martin deserves to play," Head coach Neal Brown said.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley agreed, saying, ""I think if there was a guy who played well up front, it was Sean," Lesley said. "His role will increase, and it needs to. He's ready for that. I think he kind of understands what he can be now. There are some positions we can get him in up front that will really, really help us."

Martin's developmental years forced him to learn every D-Line position. After spending time at defensive tackle, Martin appears to have found a permanent home at defensive end.

In his 21st career game, it wouldn't be shocking to see Martin out for his first Mountaineer start. He serves as another case of West Virginia's youth disrupting the depth chart. His rise to prominence echoes running back CJ Donaldson's persistence, and the two have bright futures ahead.

"My mom always tells me to take advantage of my opportunities, so I've got to do the right thing. Get better each and every day," Martin said.

You can follow us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett