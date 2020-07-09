Three Additional West Virginia Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced three Mountaineer football players have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to nine after the first-week of voluntary workouts that began June 15 had two positive results and last week, four more tested positive.

Just a couple of weeks ago, head coach Neal Brown stated that the first player that tested positive had since tested negative and they were a day away from finding the results of the second player. No details have been released.

As part of the department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed, and they will be mandated to a 14-day self-quarantine per the department's protocol.

Due to HIPAA, the names of the players and the details of the infection will not be released by the University.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly