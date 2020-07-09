MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Three Additional West Virginia Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced three Mountaineer football players have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to nine after the first-week of voluntary workouts that began June 15 had two positive results and last week, four more tested positive.

Just a couple of weeks ago, head coach Neal Brown stated that the first player that tested positive had since tested negative and they were a day away from finding the results of the second player. No details have been released. 

As part of the department's health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures have identified additional individuals who could have been exposed, and they will be mandated to a 14-day self-quarantine per the department's protocol. 

Due to HIPAA, the names of the players and the details of the infection will not be released by the University. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's September 19 Matchup Against Maryland Cancelled

Big Ten Conference announces conference-only schedule subsequently removing Maryland off the 2020 Football schedule

Christopher Hall

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tacorey Turner in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia cornerback Tacorey Turner can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tony Mathis in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia running back Tony Mathis can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Best Virginia Clear of COVID-19

Best Virginia players that tested positive for COVID-19 have now received negative test results

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Bob Huggins Rocking a Solid New Look This Offseason

The Mountaineer head basketball coach rocking a solid beard, long hair this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

Major1414

West Virginia Wide Receiver Changes Name

The Mountaineer receiver will have a new name on his jersey in 2020

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Osman Kamara in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia safety Osman Kamara can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Shea Campbell Heads to the Sunshine State for Final Year of Eligibility

Morgantown, WV native Shea Campbell finds a new home

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tykee Smith in 2020

Taking a look at what kind of season West Virginia safety Tykee Smith can have this fall

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Inside Scoop: What Is WVU Getting With Maryland Transfer Bryce Brand?

West Virginia adds a strong pass rusher in Bryce Brand. How much of an impact will he bring? Ahmed Ghafir gives us some insight.

Schuyler Callihan

by

Christopher Hall