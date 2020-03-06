Three Bold Predictions For WVU Football

We are just 183 days away from kicking off the 2020 college football season when the Mountaineers travel to Atlanta to face Florida State in the Chick Fil-A Kickoff Game. West Virginia fans are excited to see what head coach Neal Brown will do in his second year at the helm and a full season under his belt. The Mountaineers are also returning multiple starters on both offense and defense, including a lot of the younger guys who now come back with experience and a hunger for winning.

Below are three bold predictions for West Virginia Football in 2020 that are definitely attainable.

1. WVU will beat Texas in Austin

West Virginia will be looking for some revenge after a tough home loss to the Longhorns last season. Despite Texas bringing back the majority of their starters on both sides of the ball, West Virginia will also be bringing theirs back too. The defense should be able to slow down the Texas offensive attack and keep the ball in the hands of the Mountaineer offense. If the offense can control the time of possession and not settle for field goals in the redzone and score touchdowns, look for West Virginia to leave Austin with a win. There are Mountaineers on this team that were on the 2018 squad that beat Texas in Austin and can provide guidance and leadership to the younger guys to prepare them for that type of atmosphere.

2. WVU will finish in the top half of the Big 12

Every game this season is winnable for the Mountaineers. Despite the Big 12 being a very competitive conference, the Mountaineers have improved their depth since last season and that growth will be on display as they will win a good portion of their in-conference games.

Games that the Mountaineers should win: Eastern Kentucky, Maryland, Kansas State, TCU, and Kansas. Not that these are bad teams, but it's more of that West Virginia has more talent and are more well rounded in all three phases of the game.

Games that the Mountaineers can win: Florida State, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma State, Iowa State. These teams bring more depth and talent but are still winnable games. These are the games that if West Virginia plays smart and fundamental football should end up as victories.

Games that the Mountaineers would be happy if they pulled out a win: Oklahoma and Baylor. Oklahoma has run the Big 12 for as long as we all can remember and are always in the running to compete for the College Football Playoff. Baylor had a strong season last a year ago, and despite losing head coach Matt Rhule to the NFL, they bring back a team that made the Sugar Bowl and gave Georgia a run for their money. If West Virginia were to win these games, it would be huge for the program. Luckily for the Mountaineers, both Oklahoma and Baylor have to travel to Morgantown in 2020.

3. WVU will make and win a bowl game

If the Mountaineers handle their business against the teams above in the "Games that the Mountaineers should win" category, that is already five wins. West Virginia would just have to win one more of the games on their schedule to make a bowl game. This is a young Mountaineer team, and I do not predict any West Virginia players to sit out the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft, so the Mountaineers should go into their bowl game at full strength. Coach Neal Brown will be looking to claim his first bowl victory as West Virginia's head coach.

Do you agree or disagree with the three predictions above? Let us know in the comment section below!

